Tottenham can return to the top of the Premier League when they host Fulham tonight.

Spurs have made their best-ever start to a Premier League season and have won six and drawn two of their opening eight games so far under Ange Postecoglou.

Victory over Fulham would see Tottenham go two points clear of Manchester City and Arsenal in the early standings, ahead of Friday night’s trip to Crystal Palace.

Fulham are 13th having three wins and three defeats from their first eight league games, but Marco Silva’s side are the only team to have beaten Spurs this season after their victory in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Fulham have not beaten Tottenham in the Premier League since 2013, however. Here’s everything you need to know before tonight’s London derby clash.

When is Tottenham vs Fulham?

The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Monday 23 October at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting from 6:30pm. Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match on Sky Go or Now TV.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

What is the team news?

Tottenham midfielder Yves Bissouma will serve a one-match suspension after his sending off in the 1-0 win against Luton and is expected to be replaced by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. Son Heung-min and Cristian Romero are expected to be fit following international duty.

Marco Silva confirmed that there are no fresh injuries from the international break, but Issa Diop is now sidelined along with Adama Traore, Kenny Tete and Tosin Adarabioyo.

Predicted line-ups

Tottenham: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Hojbjerg; Kulusevski, Maddison, Richarlison; Son

Fulham: Leno; Castagne, Ream, Bassey, Robinson; Reed, Palhinha, Perreira; Iwobi, Vinicius, Willian

Prediction

Tottenham 3-0 Fulham