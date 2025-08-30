Tottenham Hotspur vs AFC Bournemouth LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Follow live coverage as Tottenham Hotspur face AFC Bournemouth today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Liverpool look to fend off competition from Arsenal, Manchester City and more.
The race for the Champions League places should also be a compelling battle, with a fifth place possible for English teams. Manchester United’s latest rebuild under Ruben Amorim sets expectations high once more after a dismal season last time out.
Meanwhile, it’s Burnley, Leeds United and Sunderland who made it back to the elite after promotion last year and each will have hope they can make it more than a one-year stay. Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:
Van de Ven receives Spurs first yellow card for a late challenge on Brooks in the Bournemouth half.
Tavernier breaks into the Tottenham area, however his left footed strike is blocked by Van de Ven for a corner. The Bournemouth corner results in nothing.
The pace of Van de Ven has saved Spurs a few times here today. Bournemouth look to get Spurs on the break, however the Dutchman’s pace keeps putting an end to any of that.
This time it is Adams that miss times a challenge on Van de Ven. Surprisingly, he doesn’t receive a card.
It’s all over here at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, as Bournemouth beat Spurs by one-goal-to-nil. The away side started off perfectly from their side, as Evanilson’s deflected effort beat Vicario in net and gave them the lead after five minutes. Evanilson had a chance to double the lead just two minutes later, when he found space on the edge of the area but dragged his shot wide of the post. Bournemouth should have made it two after 51 minutes – Vicario saving from close range from Evanilson, followed by Brooks hitting the crossbar. Tottenham’s best chance was perhaps in the last minute of the game. Udogie got on the end of a free-kick, however his header glanced wide. Tottenham struggled all match; they didn’t even record a shot in the first half. They ended with an xG of 0.17 – Bournemouth with 1.45xG. Bournemouth also recorded 19 shots, whereas Tottenham with only five. The only negative for Iraola would have to be Smith coming off early in the game, in what looked to be a hamstring issue. Frank will have many questions as to how his side played today, especially after a strong start to the campaign. Tottenham must look ahead now to their next fixture, a trip to London rivals West Ham. The Cherries are at home to fellow seaside club Brighton. That is all from me. Thank you all for tuning in and have a good rest of your day!
Perhaps a final chance for Spurs to salvage anything. The free-kick goes into the area, and Udogie’s header drifts past the post.
Hill goes into the book after bringing down Udogie.
Truffert does excellently to bring the ball forward for Bournemouth, before eventually winning a freekick as Spence brings him down in Spurs’ half.
Bergvall goes on a fantastic run, looking as if he is going to hit the trigger numerous times, he eventually finds Kudus, who’s cross is swallowed up by Petrovic.
