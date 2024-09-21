Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow all the action from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Follow live coverage as Tottenham Hotspur face Brentford today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Manchester City look to make it an unprecedented five titles in a row come the end of 2024/25.
The likes of Arsenal and Liverpool will be chasing Pep Guardiola's side, but just as fascinating will be the race for Champions League places, with more teams than ever before having designs on top-four finishes. Chelsea remain big-spending, Manchester United's latest rebuild continues and both Tottenham and Newcastle will expect improvements this year - yet it was Aston Villa who snared fourth last term.
Meanwhile, it's Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town who made it back to the elite after promotion last year and each will have hope they can make it more than a one-year stay. Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:
BRENTFORD SUBS: Kevin Schade, Hakon Valdimarsson, Ben Mee, Jayden Meghoma, Yunus Konak, Ryan Trevitt, Mads Roerslev, Kim Ji-Soo, Tony Yogane.
BRENTFORD XI (5-3-2): Mark Flekken; Nathan Collins, Ethan Pinnock, Sepp van den Berg, Keane Lewis-Potter, Kristoffer Ajer; Mikkel Damsgaard, Yehor Yarmoliuk, Vitaly Janelt; Bryan Mbeumo, Fabio Carvalho.
TOTTENHAM SUBS: Radu Dragusin, Yves Bissouma, Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall, Timo Werner, Fraser Forster, Djed Spence, Pape Sarr, Mikey Moore.
TOTTENHAM XI (4-3-3) Guglielmo Vicario; Destiny Udogie, Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero, Pedro Porro; James Maddison, Rodrigo Bentancur, Dejan Kulusevski; Son Heung-Min, Dominic Solanke, Brennan Johnson.
Brentford, meanwhile, make the short trip to north London and sit two points above their opponents going into this contest, after winning twice and losing twice in four games. Thomas Frank’s side posted convincing wins against Crystal Palace and Southampton but lost to Liverpool and Manchester City. And just like Spurs, they had to come back from behind to defeat a lower league opposition in Leyton Orient in the EFL Cup on Tuesday. The Bees would know it's as good a time as any to sting a Tottenham side low on confidence after a dismal start.
Today’s hosts Tottenham have only won once in their first four games and come into this fixture on the back of back-to-back defeats, losing 2-1 at Newcastle United before a 1-0 defeat to rivals Arsenal at home last week. Ange Postecoglou’s side, however, posted a 2-1 victory against Coventry City in the third round of the EFL Cup in the midweek, but only after scoring twice in the dying minutes of the game to squeeze through. Another London derby provides Postecoglou and Spurs, sitting 13th, a chance to get their league campaign back on track this afternoon.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of this Saturday afternoon Premier League meeting between Tottenham and Brentford from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…
