Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton & Hove Albion LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Lallana was tripped by Romero, who brought the defender down with him. Romero landed awkwardly on top of him, and the Brighton midfielder needs treatment on his shoulder.
BIG SAVE! Maddison plays it into the box for Richarlison, who times his run off the back of Van Hecke perfectly to stay onside. He's one-on-one with the goalkeeper, but Steele makes himself big to smother the shot.
There's almost a nervy moment at the back for Brighton as Steele tries to thread it through to Gilmour. Richarlison is hovering on the edge of the D, but can't react quick enough to cut out the pass.
It's getting a bit stuck in midfield at the moment, with neither team able to keep hold of it. Maddison nicks it off Gross, only to gift it back to the goalscorer with his first touch, and when Welbeck attempts to push forward, he's stopped by Sarr.
Penalty Goal Pascal Groß
PENALTY TO BRIGHTON! Spurs try to play out from the back, and Bentancur is caught on the ball just outside the area. Gross spins it into Buonanotte, who quickly plays in Welbeck. He's trying to get a sight of goal when Van de Ven sticks out a leg to trip him, and the referee points straight to the spot.
Bentancur half-clears Gross' free-kick, and Lallana scoops it back into the box, looking for Buonanotte. He's waiting for it to drop, but Porro gets it away in time.
Spurs counter quickly following a Brighton corner, but as Richarlison tries to help it through to Maddison, he gets a knock to the head. Yet another free-kick is awarded, but the hosts can't do anything with it.
Udogie is matching Mitoma for pace, but when the winger checks inside, he's brought down by the Italian. Brighton win a free-kick which is curled in by Gross, but Romero clears it ahead of Welbeck.
Maddison wins a free-kick and chips it out to Werner on the left, but the German is forced wider than he wanted. Brighton have the chance to get across, and Spurs get it into the box.
