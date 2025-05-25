Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton & Hove Albion LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

Follow all the action from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Luke Baker
Sunday 25 May 2025 14:00 BST
A general view of Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
A general view of Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Tottenham Hotspur face Brighton & Hove Albion today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Manchester City look to make it an unprecedented five titles in a row come the end of 2024/25.

The likes of Arsenal and Liverpool will be chasing Pep Guardiola's side, but just as fascinating will be the race for Champions League places, with more teams than ever before having designs on top-four finishes. Chelsea remain big-spending, Manchester United's latest rebuild continues and both Tottenham and Newcastle will expect improvements this year - yet it was Aston Villa who snared fourth last term.

Meanwhile, it's Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town who made it back to the elite after promotion last year and each will have hope they can make it more than a one-year stay. Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Hosts Tottenham return to action after winning the UEFA Europa League in midweek. The Lilywhites defeated Manchester United 1-0 in Bilbao, thanks to a scrappy goal from Brennan Johnson. The result meant Ange Postecoglou continued his record of winning a trophy in his second year at any club and most importantly, Spurs qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season. In the league, Spurs have been woeful and currently sit in 17th place, having lost 21 matches. However, there is optimism for the home side as they have won seven of their last eight home league games against Brighton, with the exception being a 1-0 loss in April 2022.

25 May 2025 15:26

BRIGHTON SUBS: Lewis Dunk, James Milner, Eiran Cashin, Kaoru Mitoma, Diego Gomez, Matt O'Riley, Joel Veltman, Carl Rushworth, Harry Howell.

25 May 2025 15:17

BRIGHTON (4-2-3-1): Bart Verbruggen; Igor Julio, Adam Webster, Jan Paul van Hecke, Jack Hinshelwood; Carlos Baleba, Mats Wieffer; Simon Adingra, Yasin Ayari, Brajan Gruda; Yankuba Minteh.

25 May 2025 15:16

TOTTENHAM SUBS: Yves Bissouma, Richarlison, Djed Spence, Wilson Odobert, Antonin Kinsky, Ben Davies, Mikey Moore, Damola Ajayi, Callum Olusesi.

25 May 2025 15:16

TOTTENHAM (4-2-3-1): Guglielmo Vicario; Destiny Udogie, Micky van de Ven, Kevin Danso, Pedro Porro; Archie Gray, Rodrigo Bentancur; Mathys Tel, Pape Sarr, Brennan Johnson; Dominic Solanke.

25 May 2025 15:16

Meanwhile, the visitors are coming into this game after recording a stunning comeback over Premier League champions Liverpool, with a 3-2 victory at the Amex Stadium. Arne Slot’s men were 2-1 up until the 69th minute when substitute Kaoru Mitoma equalised with an audacious effort. The Seagulls wrapped up the win after Jack Hinshelwood calmly slotted past Allison in the 85th minute. Fabian Hurzeler’s men are currently in eighth place and a point here will solidify their position. In terms of European ambitions for next season, Brighton will have to wait and see whether they will participate in Europe, as much depends on other fixtures today and Chelsea’s upcoming UEFA Europa Conference League final against Real Betis.

25 May 2025 15:16

Hello and welcome to live coverage of this Premier League clash between Tottenham and Brighton at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. On this final day of the season, both teams will be looking to secure a win for their supporters.

25 May 2025 14:56

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…

25 May 2025 14:00

