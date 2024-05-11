Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.
This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.
Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.
Burnley make one change to the side that lost 4-1 to Newcastle on Sunday, with Kompany preferring Taylor to Brownhill at left-back, which pushes Vitinho into an advanced position.
Tottenham make two alterations to the XI that lost 4-2 to Liverpool last weekend, with Skipp replacing Emerson at right-back, and Maddison taking Bentancur’s spot in midfield.
BURNLEY SUBS: James Trafford, Johann Gudmundsson, Josh Brownhill, Jay Rodriguez, Benson Manuel, Hjalmar Ekdal, David Datro Fofana, Zeki Amdouni, Mike Tresor.
BURNLEY XI (4-4-2): Arijanet Muric; Charlie Taylor, Maxime Esteve, Dara O'Shea, Lorenz Assignon; Jacob Bruun Larsen, Sander Berge, Josh Cullen, Vitinho; Wilson Odobert, Lyle Foster.
TOTTENHAM SUBS: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Radu Dragusin, Bryan Gil, Emerson Royal, Giovani Lo Celso, Rodrigo Bentancur, Brandon Austin, Dane Scarlett, Mikey Moore.
TOTTENHAM XI (4-2-3-1): Guglielmo Vicario; Oliver Skipp, Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero, Pedro Porro; Pape Sarr, Yves Bissouma; Brennan Johnson, James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski; Son Heung-Min.
With 15 minutes to go before kick-off, let’s take a look at how the two sides are lining up - starting with our hosts!
Burnley’s relegation can be confirmed today, with five points out of their last five matches potentially not enough to give them a springboard ahead of the final matchday. Two points behind Luton in 18th and five behind Nottingham Forest - who have had their points deduction confirmed - anything but a win and a Forest loss will see Vincent Kompany’s side drop back down to the Championship after a season in the top flight.
England’s inability to secure a fifth Champions League spot ahead of next season has left Tottenham the odd-man out, sitting seven points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa with three matches to play (Villa have one fewer left on their schedule). Newcastle have taken full advantage of Spurs’ four-game losing streak, cutting the gap to just four points, meaning Ange Postecoglu’s team must also look over their shoulder as the season comes to a close.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE commentary of the Premier League fixture between Tottenham and Burnley!
