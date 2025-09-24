Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

Tottenham Hotspur vs Doncaster Rovers LIVE: League Cup result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Luke Baker
Wednesday 24 September 2025 21:44 BST
Comments
A general view of Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
A general view of Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Tottenham Hotspur face Doncaster Rovers in the EFL Cup.

Newcastle are the reigning champions of the competition following a stunning win over Liverpool at Wembley last term, with Alexander Isak proving decisive to end the club's 70-year domestic trophy drought.

While all 72 clubs from the football league enter from the first round, Premier League teams enter at the second or third round stage, the latter for clubs competing in Europe this season.

The final is slated for 22 March 2026 this term, at Wembley as usual, marking the first chance for teams to earn both a trophy and a place in next season’s Uefa competitions. Follow updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Doncaster Rovers

Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 3, Doncaster Rovers 0.

24 September 2025 21:39

Tottenham Hotspur vs Doncaster Rovers

Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 3, Doncaster Rovers 0.

24 September 2025 21:38

Tottenham Hotspur vs Doncaster Rovers

Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 3, Doncaster Rovers 0. Brennan Johnson (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lucas Bergvall with a through ball following a fast break.

24 September 2025 21:38

Tottenham Hotspur vs Doncaster Rovers

Foul by Destiny Udogie (Tottenham Hotspur).

24 September 2025 21:38

Tottenham Hotspur vs Doncaster Rovers

Attempt missed. Jordan Gibson (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Robbie Gotts following a fast break.

24 September 2025 21:36

Tottenham Hotspur vs Doncaster Rovers

Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Brennan Johnson is caught offside.

24 September 2025 21:34

Tottenham Hotspur vs Doncaster Rovers

Fourth official has announced 4 minutes of added time.

24 September 2025 21:34

Tottenham Hotspur vs Doncaster Rovers

Attempt blocked. Tom Nixon (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Owen Bailey.

24 September 2025 21:32

Tottenham Hotspur vs Doncaster Rovers

Attempt missed. Luke Molyneux (Doncaster Rovers) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Tom Nixon.

24 September 2025 21:31

Tottenham Hotspur vs Doncaster Rovers

Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Lucá Williams-Barnett replaces Mathys Tel.

24 September 2025 21:30

