Tottenham Hotspur vs Doncaster Rovers LIVE: League Cup result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Follow live coverage as Tottenham Hotspur face Doncaster Rovers in the EFL Cup.
Newcastle are the reigning champions of the competition following a stunning win over Liverpool at Wembley last term, with Alexander Isak proving decisive to end the club's 70-year domestic trophy drought.
While all 72 clubs from the football league enter from the first round, Premier League teams enter at the second or third round stage, the latter for clubs competing in Europe this season.
The final is slated for 22 March 2026 this term, at Wembley as usual, marking the first chance for teams to earn both a trophy and a place in next season’s Uefa competitions. Follow updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Doncaster Rovers
Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 3, Doncaster Rovers 0.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Doncaster Rovers
Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 3, Doncaster Rovers 0.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Doncaster Rovers
Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 3, Doncaster Rovers 0. Brennan Johnson (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lucas Bergvall with a through ball following a fast break.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Doncaster Rovers
Foul by Destiny Udogie (Tottenham Hotspur).
Tottenham Hotspur vs Doncaster Rovers
Attempt missed. Jordan Gibson (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Robbie Gotts following a fast break.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Doncaster Rovers
Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Brennan Johnson is caught offside.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Doncaster Rovers
Fourth official has announced 4 minutes of added time.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Doncaster Rovers
Attempt blocked. Tom Nixon (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Owen Bailey.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Doncaster Rovers
Attempt missed. Luke Molyneux (Doncaster Rovers) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Tom Nixon.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Doncaster Rovers
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Lucá Williams-Barnett replaces Mathys Tel.
