Tottenham vs Everton LIVE: Latest Premier League score and updates as Son Heung-min doubles hosts’ lead
Follow all the action from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Tottenham Hotspur face Everton in their first home game of the season as today’s Premier League action continues. Spurs suffered a second-half equaliser last time out as Jamie Vardy returned to the top-flight with a fine equaliser after Pedro Porro has sent Ange Postecoglou’s side ahead in the first half.
That match, which Tottenham dominated, ended in a 1-1 draw and left the manager ruing how many chances his players missed in the final third and Postecoglou will be hoping for a more clinical display this afternoon.
For Everton, they were humbled at home by Brighton, conceding three goals in an opening game to forget. Sean Dyche has bemoaned how many injuries his squad has but will feel energised by Dominic Calvert-Lewin starting at the top of the pitch. If the Toffees can take any points away from London it’ll be a brilliant result.
Follow all the updates from the Tottenham Hotspur stadium below:
Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton
Maddison is pulled down to the floor by Iroegbunam yet again in the middle of the park, meaning Everton can take a slight breather.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton
It's almost another goalkeeping mistake, but this time at the other end, as Vicario holds onto the ball a little too long for comfort. But the Spurs goalkeeper gets it away to safety with Calvert-Lewin lurking.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton
Are Everton set to endure another miserable August? They haven’t won a single Premier League game during the month in any of the last three seasons, drawing thrice and losing six times.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton
The skies have cleared as we are approaching the half-hour mark at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but it's been all gloom for Everton so far in this game.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton
That was Son's sixth goal for Spurs in 14 appearances against Everton in the Premier League -- the Korea Republic attacker leading by example!
Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton
Goal Heung-Min Son
Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton
Odobert takes on Dixon down the right wing and wins another corner for Spurs. The French attacker, signed from relegated Burnley, is enjoying a fine debut so far for Tottenham.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton
Tottenham have enjoyed more than 77% possession in the first 20 minutes of this match, and they are not calming down as they continue to push the Toffees into their own half!
Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton
A reminder that Tottenham usually love scoring against the Toffees! They have scored more Premier League goals against Everton than any other opponent -- making it 103 goals today!
Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton
Everton are looking for an instant reply and have a corner now, but the Spurs backline manages to get the ball clear!
