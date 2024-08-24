( Action Images via Reuters )

Tottenham Hotspur face Everton in their first home game of the season as today’s Premier League action continues. Spurs suffered a second-half equaliser last time out as Jamie Vardy returned to the top-flight with a fine equaliser after Pedro Porro has sent Ange Postecoglou’s side ahead in the first half.

That match, which Tottenham dominated, ended in a 1-1 draw and left the manager ruing how many chances his players missed in the final third and Postecoglou will be hoping for a more clinical display this afternoon.

For Everton, they were humbled at home by Brighton, conceding three goals in an opening game to forget. Sean Dyche has bemoaned how many injuries his squad has but will feel energised by Dominic Calvert-Lewin starting at the top of the pitch. If the Toffees can take any points away from London it’ll be a brilliant result.

Follow all the updates from the Tottenham Hotspur stadium below: