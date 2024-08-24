Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1724510406

Tottenham vs Everton LIVE: Latest Premier League score and updates as Son Heung-min doubles hosts’ lead

Follow all the action from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Luke Baker
Saturday 24 August 2024 15:40
Comments
(Action Images via Reuters)

Tottenham Hotspur face Everton in their first home game of the season as today’s Premier League action continues. Spurs suffered a second-half equaliser last time out as Jamie Vardy returned to the top-flight with a fine equaliser after Pedro Porro has sent Ange Postecoglou’s side ahead in the first half.

That match, which Tottenham dominated, ended in a 1-1 draw and left the manager ruing how many chances his players missed in the final third and Postecoglou will be hoping for a more clinical display this afternoon.

For Everton, they were humbled at home by Brighton, conceding three goals in an opening game to forget. Sean Dyche has bemoaned how many injuries his squad has but will feel energised by Dominic Calvert-Lewin starting at the top of the pitch. If the Toffees can take any points away from London it’ll be a brilliant result.

Follow all the updates from the Tottenham Hotspur stadium below:

1724510336

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

Maddison is pulled down to the floor by Iroegbunam yet again in the middle of the park, meaning Everton can take a slight breather.

24 August 2024 15:38
1724510242

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

It's almost another goalkeeping mistake, but this time at the other end, as Vicario holds onto the ball a little too long for comfort. But the Spurs goalkeeper gets it away to safety with Calvert-Lewin lurking.

24 August 2024 15:37
1724510107

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

Are Everton set to endure another miserable August? They haven’t won a single Premier League game during the month in any of the last three seasons, drawing thrice and losing six times.

24 August 2024 15:35
1724509935

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

The skies have cleared as we are approaching the half-hour mark at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but it's been all gloom for Everton so far in this game.

24 August 2024 15:32
1724509861

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

That was Son's sixth goal for Spurs in 14 appearances against Everton in the Premier League -- the Korea Republic attacker leading by example!

24 August 2024 15:31
1724509571

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

Goal Heung-Min Son

24 August 2024 15:26
1724509555

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

Odobert takes on Dixon down the right wing and wins another corner for Spurs. The French attacker, signed from relegated Burnley, is enjoying a fine debut so far for Tottenham.

24 August 2024 15:25
1724509479

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

Tottenham have enjoyed more than 77% possession in the first 20 minutes of this match, and they are not calming down as they continue to push the Toffees into their own half!

24 August 2024 15:24
1724509312

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

A reminder that Tottenham usually love scoring against the Toffees! They have scored more Premier League goals against Everton than any other opponent -- making it 103 goals today!

24 August 2024 15:21
1724509081

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

Everton are looking for an instant reply and have a corner now, but the Spurs backline manages to get the ball clear!

24 August 2024 15:18

