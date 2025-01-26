Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
It's all over at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and that four-minute comeback right at the start of the second half proves enough for Leicester City to seal a 2-1 win over Tottenham! 1-0 down from the first half, the Foxes were level at 1-1 58 seconds after the restart as Vardy turned in De Cordova-Reid's cross from close range, and after El Khannouss picked out the bottom corner from distance just four minutes later, the hosts were absolutely reeling. The Foxes produced 1.50 xG to Spurs' 1.04, despite Kulusevski, Porro and Dragusin all having golden opportunities to equalise. It's a fourth league defeat on the spin for Tottenham, who are now winless in their last seven, as Leicester pick up their first victory in nine attempts to move above both Ipswich and Wolves and climb out of the bottom three in the process!
Spurs win a late corner after Porro's cutback for Kulusevski is deflected behind, but Bentancur's first-time shot from the cleared delivery is blocked and cleared by Daka!
CHANCE!! Kulusevski's superb cross into the area is met on the volley by Moore from right in front, and Stolarczyk makes a superb last-ditch save before the offside flag is raised!
Coulibaly's first touch for Leicester is an interception to cut out Davies' wide pass, and the Frenchman also recovers well to win the ball back after being briefly dispossessed by Moore.
Substitution James Michael Justin Woyo Coulibaly
Soumare does brilliantly to win possession on the edge of his own box and carry it forward for a potential counter-attack, but Winks gives up possession far too easily and Spurs are straight back onto the front foot.
We're into SEVEN additional minutes at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and will that give the hosts enough time to find a last-ditch equaliser here?
Justin is now down for Leicester as the stop-start nature of this second half continues, and we can't help but think there's set to be a big chunk of time added onto the 90.
SAVED!!! Another Spurs corner is met by another punch from Stolarczyk, but again Porro cleans it up and plays a one-two with Son, before shooting through the crowd and straight into the Leicester goalkeeper's gloves!
