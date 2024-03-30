Tottenham Hotspur vs Luton Town LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.
This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.
Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.
Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Luton Town
Goal Tahith Jose Girigorio Djorkaef Chong
Tottenham Hotspur vs Luton Town
Spurs captain Son gets the game underway for the hosts, as a must-win match for both sides begins in north London!
Tottenham Hotspur vs Luton Town
The teams head out onto the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium pitch, and we'll be ready for kick-off in no time at all!
Tottenham Hotspur vs Luton Town
Luke Berry’s late equaliser last time out for Luton sees him rewarded with a start in midfield, playing on the right-hand side with another new face in Andros Townsend ahead of him. Jordan Clark drops to the bench while Chiedozie Ogbene is absent altogether, and Carlton Morris leads the line as well as captaining the Hatters in north London.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Luton Town
Timo Werner starts on the left flank in Spurs’ only change from their 3-0 loss at Fulham, having scored in back-to-back matches against Crystal Palace and Aston Villa beforehand. Johnson is joined on the bench by Micky van de Ven, who has returned from injury and scored the only goal in Tottenham’s 1-0 win at Kenilworth Road last October.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Luton Town
LUTON TOWN SUBS: James Shea, Tim Krul, Cauley Woodrow, Jordan Clark, Daiki Hashioka, Fred Onyedinma, Joe Johnson, Zack Nelson, Axel Piesold.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Luton Town
LUTON TOWN (4-3-3): Thomas Kaminski; Issa Kabore, Teden Mengi, Reece Burke, Alfie Doughty; Luke Berry, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Ross Barkley; Andros Townsend, Carlton Morris, Tahith Chong.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Luton Town
TOTTENHAM SUBS: Brandon Austin, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Richarlison, Emerson Royal, Giovani Lo Celso, Brennan Johnson, Rodrigo Bentancur, Ben Davies, Micky van de Ven.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Luton Town
TOTTENHAM (4-2-3-1): Guglielmo Vicario; Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Radu Dragusin, Destiny Udogie; Yves Bissouma, Pape Sarr; Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison, Timo Werner; Son Heung-Min.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Luton Town
Nottingham Forest’s points deduction for financial fair play breaches has seen them drop below Luton into the final relegation place, but the Hatters are still just one point clear of the trapdoor coming into this game. Rob Edwards’ side haven’t won since the end of January and only secured a draw with Forest in their last match thanks to Luke Berry’s 89th minute equaliser, but having been unlucky to not get anything out of their 1-0 defeat to Spurs in the reverse fixture, Luton might just have the confidence to secure a first league victory in two months here.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies