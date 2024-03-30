Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1711810984

Tottenham Hotspur vs Luton Town LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Luke Baker
Saturday 30 March 2024 14:00
Comments
A general view of Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
A general view of Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
(Getty Images)

1711810979

Tottenham Hotspur vs Luton Town

Goal Tahith Jose Girigorio Djorkaef Chong

30 March 2024 15:02
1711810872

Tottenham Hotspur vs Luton Town

Spurs captain Son gets the game underway for the hosts, as a must-win match for both sides begins in north London!

30 March 2024 15:01
1711810665

Tottenham Hotspur vs Luton Town

The teams head out onto the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium pitch, and we'll be ready for kick-off in no time at all!

30 March 2024 14:57
1711810421

Tottenham Hotspur vs Luton Town

Luke Berry’s late equaliser last time out for Luton sees him rewarded with a start in midfield, playing on the right-hand side with another new face in Andros Townsend ahead of him. Jordan Clark drops to the bench while Chiedozie Ogbene is absent altogether, and Carlton Morris leads the line as well as captaining the Hatters in north London.

30 March 2024 14:53
1711810270

Tottenham Hotspur vs Luton Town

Timo Werner starts on the left flank in Spurs’ only change from their 3-0 loss at Fulham, having scored in back-to-back matches against Crystal Palace and Aston Villa beforehand. Johnson is joined on the bench by Micky van de Ven, who has returned from injury and scored the only goal in Tottenham’s 1-0 win at Kenilworth Road last October.

30 March 2024 14:51
1711810084

Tottenham Hotspur vs Luton Town

LUTON TOWN SUBS: James Shea, Tim Krul, Cauley Woodrow, Jordan Clark, Daiki Hashioka, Fred Onyedinma, Joe Johnson, Zack Nelson, Axel Piesold.

30 March 2024 14:48
1711810074

Tottenham Hotspur vs Luton Town

LUTON TOWN (4-3-3): Thomas Kaminski; Issa Kabore, Teden Mengi, Reece Burke, Alfie Doughty; Luke Berry, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Ross Barkley; Andros Townsend, Carlton Morris, Tahith Chong.

30 March 2024 14:47
1711809968

Tottenham Hotspur vs Luton Town

TOTTENHAM SUBS: Brandon Austin, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Richarlison, Emerson Royal, Giovani Lo Celso, Brennan Johnson, Rodrigo Bentancur, Ben Davies, Micky van de Ven.

30 March 2024 14:46
1711809961

Tottenham Hotspur vs Luton Town

TOTTENHAM (4-2-3-1): Guglielmo Vicario; Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Radu Dragusin, Destiny Udogie; Yves Bissouma, Pape Sarr; Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison, Timo Werner; Son Heung-Min.

30 March 2024 14:46
1711809837

Tottenham Hotspur vs Luton Town

Nottingham Forest’s points deduction for financial fair play breaches has seen them drop below Luton into the final relegation place, but the Hatters are still just one point clear of the trapdoor coming into this game. Rob Edwards’ side haven’t won since the end of January and only secured a draw with Forest in their last match thanks to Luke Berry’s 89th minute equaliser, but having been unlucky to not get anything out of their 1-0 defeat to Spurs in the reverse fixture, Luton might just have the confidence to secure a first league victory in two months here.

30 March 2024 14:43

