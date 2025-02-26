A cagey affair has ended here in London, and it’s the team from the north that takes the three points back home with them. The first half took a while to get going, but after 12 minutes, Doku produced some nice work on the left and Haaland was on hand from close range to tap home. That made the score 1-0 to the visitors, and everyone thought we were in for another classic encounter between these two. The rest of the half was far from that by the home team, as they failed to break down the City defence. Instead, City went on a ruthless number of attacks and should’ve added at least one to the scoreline. They didn’t manage to, and the score was 1-0 to City at the break. The second half was the complete opposite of the first, and Spurs piled on the pressure for the majority of the second period. They came close on multiple occasions through Odobert, Tel and Son, but they couldn’t find an equaliser. As the clock ran down, all hope for Spurs looked to have been lost when Haaland poked in his second of the game, but the referee disallowed the goal due to handball. After a long check by VAR, and some confusion around the ground, the goal was confirmed to be disallowed, meaning the score remained 1-0. That’s how it ended, and City crept back into the top four spots of the Premier League. This win means that City have now scored in 24 of their 27 games in the Premier League, only Liverpool have scored in more games. Perhaps this is the start of a much-needed upturn in form for City, but that remains to be seen. Spurs ended the game with 1.11 xG, which was overshadowed by City’s 2.09 xG. Thank you for joining this live text commentary, goodbye!