Follow live coverage as Tottenham Hotspur face Manchester City today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Manchester City look to make it an unprecedented five titles in a row come the end of 2024/25.
The likes of Arsenal and Liverpool will be chasing Pep Guardiola's side, but just as fascinating will be the race for Champions League places, with more teams than ever before having designs on top-four finishes. Chelsea remain big-spending, Manchester United's latest rebuild continues and both Tottenham and Newcastle will expect improvements this year - yet it was Aston Villa who snared fourth last term.
Meanwhile, it's Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town who made it back to the elite after promotion last year and each will have hope they can make it more than a one-year stay. Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:
A cagey affair has ended here in London, and it’s the team from the north that takes the three points back home with them. The first half took a while to get going, but after 12 minutes, Doku produced some nice work on the left and Haaland was on hand from close range to tap home. That made the score 1-0 to the visitors, and everyone thought we were in for another classic encounter between these two. The rest of the half was far from that by the home team, as they failed to break down the City defence. Instead, City went on a ruthless number of attacks and should’ve added at least one to the scoreline. They didn’t manage to, and the score was 1-0 to City at the break. The second half was the complete opposite of the first, and Spurs piled on the pressure for the majority of the second period. They came close on multiple occasions through Odobert, Tel and Son, but they couldn’t find an equaliser. As the clock ran down, all hope for Spurs looked to have been lost when Haaland poked in his second of the game, but the referee disallowed the goal due to handball. After a long check by VAR, and some confusion around the ground, the goal was confirmed to be disallowed, meaning the score remained 1-0. That’s how it ended, and City crept back into the top four spots of the Premier League. This win means that City have now scored in 24 of their 27 games in the Premier League, only Liverpool have scored in more games. Perhaps this is the start of a much-needed upturn in form for City, but that remains to be seen. Spurs ended the game with 1.11 xG, which was overshadowed by City’s 2.09 xG. Thank you for joining this live text commentary, goodbye!
NO GOAL! After a lengthy VAR check, the goal is disallowed due to handball! There was some confusion around the decision, but the referee initially chalked the goal off and after the check, VAR concluded that there was no evidence to overturn the decision. The score remains 1-0.
IT'S IN! Haaland makes it two! He took his time inside the box before poking the finish past Vicario late on, and after an absent second half he has made it 2-0 to City and that is game, set and match. The VAR is checking the goal for handball, however, and the check is taking a long time!
Substitution Jérémy Baffour Doku Jack Peter Grealish
Doku breaks with speed on the left side, but a vital tackle by Gray means that the clock continues to tick down, which is of course in City’s favour!
Substitution Sávio Moreira de Oliveira James John McAtee
City have averaged just 39.5% possession in the second half, and haven't had a shot on target in the match since the 30th minute. Pep Guardiola will be furious if his side let this lead slip.
