Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
With injuries at the forefront of both coaches' minds, let's get the team news...
Newcastle have dealt a little better with their selection issues, even with a packed schedule, but a late 3-0 defeat at Everton on Thursday bore resemblance to a previous loss at Bournemouth last month when fatigue looked to have got the better of Eddie Howe's men.
Both teams come into this game dealing with awful injury crises, which have contributed to testing runs in recent weeks. That is especially true of Spurs, who are winless in five – this, remarkably, despite scoring first in each of those matches.
Hello and welcome to this live text commentary of the Premier League match between Tottenham and Newcastle United!
