Liveupdated1702224783

Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

Follow all the action from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Luke Baker
Sunday 10 December 2023 15:30
Comments
A general view of Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
A general view of Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
(Getty Images)

1702224722

Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United

With injuries at the forefront of both coaches' minds, let's get the team news...

10 December 2023 16:12
1702224261

Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United

Newcastle have dealt a little better with their selection issues, even with a packed schedule, but a late 3-0 defeat at Everton on Thursday bore resemblance to a previous loss at Bournemouth last month when fatigue looked to have got the better of Eddie Howe's men.

10 December 2023 16:04
1702224129

Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United

Both teams come into this game dealing with awful injury crises, which have contributed to testing runs in recent weeks. That is especially true of Spurs, who are winless in five – this, remarkably, despite scoring first in each of those matches.

10 December 2023 16:02
1702223693

Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United

Hello and welcome to this live text commentary of the Premier League match between Tottenham and Newcastle United!

10 December 2023 15:54
1702222205

Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…

10 December 2023 15:30

