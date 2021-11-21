✕ Close "We have to improve" Conte on turning Tottenham's season around

Follow all the action as Tottenham Hotspur host Leeds in the Premier League this afternoon.

After a narrow victory over Vitesse and a stalemate against Everton prior to the international break, Antonio Conte’s Spurs tenure now truly gets underway, with the head coach having had more time to embed his philosophy. As he has highlighted himself, though, it will need to be a patient process, with Tottenham currently languishing in tenth, seven points adrift of the top four. Harry Kane took full advantage of Albania and San Marino’s brittle defences, scoring seven goals while away with England, and Conte will need to coax similar form from the club’s talisman, who has scored just once in ten league appearances this season.

Meanwhile, Leeds are poised just above the relegation zone after a disappointing start to the campaign of their own. Marcelo Bielsa’s side have won just two out of eleven games so far, although they did seem to slowly be building momentum before the international break. Their defence has been questionable, though, having already conceded 18 goals. Follow all the latest updates below, live.