Tottenham vs Leeds LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture today
Follow all the action as Antonio Conte aims to kickstart his Spurs tenure
Follow all the action as Tottenham Hotspur host Leeds in the Premier League this afternoon.
After a narrow victory over Vitesse and a stalemate against Everton prior to the international break, Antonio Conte’s Spurs tenure now truly gets underway, with the head coach having had more time to embed his philosophy. As he has highlighted himself, though, it will need to be a patient process, with Tottenham currently languishing in tenth, seven points adrift of the top four. Harry Kane took full advantage of Albania and San Marino’s brittle defences, scoring seven goals while away with England, and Conte will need to coax similar form from the club’s talisman, who has scored just once in ten league appearances this season.
Meanwhile, Leeds are poised just above the relegation zone after a disappointing start to the campaign of their own. Marcelo Bielsa’s side have won just two out of eleven games so far, although they did seem to slowly be building momentum before the international break. Their defence has been questionable, though, having already conceded 18 goals. Follow all the latest updates below, live.
Tottenham 0 - 0 Leeds
14 mins: Leeds win a corner that gets played short. Harrison collects the ball and runs into the box. He’s met by a bunch of white shirts and pulls the ball back to Gelhardt who shoots on the turn but spoons his effort high over the crossbar!
Tottenham 0 - 0 Leeds
11 mins: Lucas Moura goes on a nice run down the right flank for Spurs as they break on the counter-attack. He shifts away from one, two tackles and then attempts to feed Son Heung-min through the centre but a back-tracking Pascal Struijk intercepts the ball and the attack breaks down.
Tottenham 0 - 0 Leeds
8 mins: Chance! Stuart Dallas continues Leeds’ good start with a chipped pass out to Jack Harrison on the left side. He volleys a cross into the middle and almost picks out Gelhardt only for Eric Dier to nip in front of the teenager and head the ball away. It comes out of the box and drops kindly for Dallas who then drills one from range and pulls the chance narrowly wide of the left-hand post.
Tottenham 0 - 0 Leeds
5 mins: Leeds have started on the front foot. Stuart Dallas dinks the ball down the right wing and picks out Gelhardt. He doesn brilliantly to hold up the ball and shake off three defenders before slipping Dan James free to the right of the penalty area. James whips a high cross into the box but can’t pick out a teammate and Tottenham take over possession.
Tottenham 0 - 0 Leeds
2 mins: Kalvin Phillips takes the free kick and lifts the ball up and over the wall. There’s a bit of dip and a touch of swerve and the ball is heading into the near corner but Hugo Lloris shuffles across and clings onto the ball.
Tottenham 0 - 0 Leeds
Kick off: Tottenham get the match underway. This is the 100th meeting between the two sides in all competitions. Who’s going to come out on top?
Joe Gelhardt is brought down as he takes on Japhet Tanganga and Leeds win a free kick in a dangerous area, just outside the box on the inside left channel.
Tottenham vs Leeds
Here come the teams. They make their way out onto the pitch at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Victory for Tottenham would see them move ahead of Manchester United into seventh but perhaps more importantly three points for Leeds will provide them with a five-point cushion over the relegation zone.
Conte on Kane
Spurs boss Antonio Conte takes charge of his second Premier League game for Tottenham today and had to field questions about the under performing Harry Kane. When asked about Kane he said:
Tottenham could equal their club record of four league games without a goal for the first time since 2006. Spurs have managed just nine goals in the league in 2021-22 - only Norwich have scored fewer.
At the same stage last season, Son Heung-min had scored 10 league goals and Harry Kane had eight but this season, Kane has scored just once in 10 Premier League appearances. In all competitions, he has gone five consecutive Spurs games without a goal for the first time since 2016.
