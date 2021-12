Liverpool will look to continue their Premier League title charge when they visit Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon.

The Reds defeated Newcastle United on Wednesday for their sixth straight Premier League win and to close to gap on Manchester City to one point ahead of the weekend’s fixtures.

With Covid-19 wreaking havoc across the league, Spurs are set to play their first match in two weeks after fixtures against Rennes, Brighton and Leicester were postponed due to an outbreak in the first-team squad.

Liverpool were also disrupted this week, with Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Curtis Jones having to go into isolation before the match against Newcastle.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match today.

When is Tottenham vs Liverpool?

The match is scheduled to kick-off at 4:30pm GMT on Sunday 19 December at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

How can I watch it?

It is set to be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage starting from 4pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

What is the team news?

While Tottenham have not confirmed which of their players have been affected by Covid-19, Cristian Romero is out and Sergio Reguilon is an injury doubt.

Liverpool were without Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Curtis Jones for the win over Newcastle as they were in isolation after recording suspected Covid-19 tests. At his press conference on Friday, Jurgen Klopp said those positive tests were yet to be confirmed and that the club had not recorded any other positive cases.

Liverpool’s injury list has shortened and Roberto Firmino and Naby Keita returned to action off the bench in the win over Newcastle.

Predicted line-ups

Tottenham: Lloris; Sanchez, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Reguilon; Son, Lucas; Kane

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Matip, Robertson; Henderson, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Jota, Mane

Odds

Tottenham: 17/4

Draw: 15/4

Liverpool: 8/15

Prediction

Amid the disruption of Covid-19, Liverpool come into this match in form and will be confident of extending their winning run. Tottenham 1-3 Liverpool