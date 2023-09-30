(Getty Images)

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Tottenham face Liverpool in the Premier League as Jurgen Klopp’s in-form Reds face their toughest test of the season at Ange Postecoglou’s resurgent Spurs.

Both sides are unbeaten so far in the Premier League, with Liverpool winning five of their opening six fixtures to lead the challenge to Manchester City in the early standings. But Tottenham are only two points behind after battling back to a thrilling draw at rivals Arsenal last weekend, as James Maddison and Son Heung-min starred in the comeback.

Now Postecoglou’s side face a Liverpool team who are also reborn from last campaign with a new-look midfield. Dominik Szoboszlai’s stunning strike helped the Reds to their seventh win in a row in all competitions in midweek, and there will be talk of Klopp’s side fighting for the title should they beat Spurs for the first time this season.

Follow live updates from Tottenham vs Liverpool in the Premier League below and check out the latest match odds here.