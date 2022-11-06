Tottenham vs Liverpool prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Liverpool take on Tottenham in north London today as both sides look for crucial points ahead of the World Cup break.

Spurs came into the weekend third in the Premier League, 10 points clear of their opponents who have been struggling for form. Liverpool have lost four of their past five matches, with particularly disappointing defeats at the hands of Leeds and Nottingham Forest at the end of October.

But Spurs are dogged by injuries and Antonio Conte must piece together a team to face Jurgen Klopp’s Reds, with the World Cup just around the corner. Even so, Klopp believes it will be “difficult”.

“Big game for us, massive game, and difficult as well, Spurs away,” said Klopp on Friday. “I didn’t count the points distance between us and them but we have to go for it. We know it is difficult, we all know Tottenham is a side that is well-organised, defending an extremely high level and counter-attacking is a massive thing.

“Spurs is in a good moment, turned their last two games around in the last minute and the last one was an extremely big one (in the Champions League) so they are confident and strong.”

Here is everything you need to know.

When is Tottenham vs Liverpool?

The match kicks off at 4.30pm today, Sunday 6 November.

How to watch

Spurs’ match with Liverpool will be shown live on UK TV on Sky Sports’ Main Event and Premier League channels. Subscribers can stream the game online via the Sky Sports app and Sky Sports website.

Team news

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte confirmed he will be without several players for Sunday's visit of Liverpool. The Italian said: “Richarlison is not available. It is the same for (Cristian) Romero but (Rodrigo) Bentancur is much better. Today he was part of the training session. It was the same for (Dejan) Kulusevski, today he had half training session with us.

“The problem is Lucas Moura is having some difference phases for his pain. Today he was really bad and he said to me he was worried but I asked him to try to be available because we need (him). Also Sonny (Son Heung-min) is having surgery (eye injury).”

Jordan Henderson is fit and available but James Milner is not after suffering concussion. Naby Keita, Joel Matip, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Arthur Melo all remain out.

Predicted line-ups

Tottenham: Lloris; Dier, Lenglet, Davies; Emerson Royal, Bissouma, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Sessegnon; Kane, Lucas Moura.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Thiago, Fabinho, Henderson; Firmino, Salah, Darwin Nunez.

Prediction

Spurs are having a better season and are at home here, but they gave an awful lot to their crucial midweek win over Marseille and that effort might catch up with an injury-ravaged squad here. Tottenham 1-2 Liverpool.