Tottenham’s Radu Dragusin and Luton’s Luke Berry clash (Reuters)

Spurs return from the international break with 10 games of the season to go, and the race to secure a Champions League place hotting up as a result. Only three points separate Villa and Spurs coming into this weekend, with the latter able to go fourth on goal difference should all results go their way.

Nottingham Forest’s points deduction for financial fair play breaches has seen them drop below Luton into the final relegation place, but the Hatters are still just one point clear of the trapdoor coming into this game.

Tottenham Hotspur: Vicario, Porro, Romero, Dragusin, Udogie, Bissouma, Sarr, Kulusevski, Maddison, Werner, Son. Subs: Hojbjerg, Richarlison, Emerson, Lo Celso, Johnson, Bentancur, Davies, van de Ven, Austin.

Luton: Kaminski, Kabore, Mengi, Burke, Doughty, Berry, Mpanzu, Barkley, Townsend, Morris, Chong. Subs: Onyedinma, Shea, Woodrow, Clark, Krul, Hashioka, Johnson, Nelson, Piesold.

