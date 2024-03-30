Tottenham vs Luton LIVE: Premier League latest score and goals updates as Spurs finally draw level
Spurs return from the international break with 10 games of the season to go, and the race to secure a Champions League place hotting up as a result. Only three points separate Villa and Spurs coming into this weekend, with the latter able to go fourth on goal difference should all results go their way.
Nottingham Forest’s points deduction for financial fair play breaches has seen them drop below Luton into the final relegation place, but the Hatters are still just one point clear of the trapdoor coming into this game.
Tottenham Hotspur: Vicario, Porro, Romero, Dragusin, Udogie, Bissouma, Sarr, Kulusevski, Maddison, Werner, Son. Subs: Hojbjerg, Richarlison, Emerson, Lo Celso, Johnson, Bentancur, Davies, van de Ven, Austin.
Luton: Kaminski, Kabore, Mengi, Burke, Doughty, Berry, Mpanzu, Barkley, Townsend, Morris, Chong. Subs: Onyedinma, Shea, Woodrow, Clark, Krul, Hashioka, Johnson, Nelson, Piesold.
Substitution Luke David Berry Jordan Charles Clark
Tottenham have now scored 15 goals in the first 15 minutes of their second halves this season, more than any other Premier League side. Response.
Johnson has shooting space on the edge of the box and tries his luck from 20 yards, but a series of deflections takes all power out of the shot and it's an easy one for Berry to eventually clear.
SAVED!!! Porro surges onto the ball and finds Son in the box with a perfectly-placed low cross, but the Spurs captain's first-time effort is saved brilliantly by Kaminski from close range!
Maddison's attempted shot ricochets into the path of Sarr, but Kaminski dives onto the loose ball before the offside flag is rasied!
CHANCE!!! Kabore avoids a second successive own goal!! Lovely one-touch play between Son, Maddison and Porro sends the latter in behind the Luton defence, and his cross from the byline is thumped away from danger by Kabore facing his own net!
There's a quick check for offside from Porro's initial ball to Johnson, but the Welshman's run is given the all clear by VAR and the goal stands!
SAVED!!! Doughty tees up Barkley on the edge of the area and the midfielder fires a low shot through the crowd. It's creeping in too, but Vicario gets down low to his left and tips the ball away from danger, despite seeing it very late indeed!!
Maddison beats two on his way into the Luton box before being dispossessed timely by Doughty, and Barkley combines with Hashioka as the visitors play their way out of defence!
Own goal Issa Kaboré
