(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)

The Premier League champions Manchester City travel to London to face Tottenham Hotspur in their first game of their title defence. Pep Guardiola’s side strolled to their third title in four years, and added Jack Grealish for £100m to further cement their status as favourites to secure back-to-back titles.

While another blockbuster move for Spurs captain Harry Kane could yet materialise, with the England forward eyeing a move away amid a transition this summer and Nuno Espirito Santo taking over. Spurs will have to contend with playing in this season’s Europa Conference League too, though pre-season has shown some positive signs, while Leicester City defeated the Cityzens in the Community Shield, which could prompt a reaction here.

Guardiola is fearful of another slow start to the season, having dropped points in five of the opening eight games last term: “Before, it was four or five weeks for preparation in pre-season, now (Thursday) is the first day we were all together. It is completely different. It is similar to last season when we played against Wolves without any friendly games having been played. People asked me how the team was and I didn’t know! I hadn’t seen them. That is why the mentality, and being strong in the head will be important.

“We know we are still a way from our best condition. We couldn’t have a pre-season for 75 or 80 per cent of the players but the most important thing we did last season was adjust, adapt and not complain. Day by day, week by week, game by game, we rejoined the players to the team dynamic and put them in the best condition. That’s why we had success last season because we did not cry in the beginning.”

Follow live updates, analysis and reaction from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with build-up to the big game and updates from the end of Newcastle vs West Ham: