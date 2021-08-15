Tottenham vs Man City LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction today
The champions will aim to bounce back after losing to Leicester in the Community Shield, while Nuno begins life at Spurs without Harry Kane in the squad
The Premier League champions Manchester City travel to London to face Tottenham Hotspur in their first game of their title defence. Pep Guardiola’s side strolled to their third title in four years, and added Jack Grealish for £100m to further cement their status as favourites to secure back-to-back titles.
While another blockbuster move for Spurs captain Harry Kane could yet materialise, with the England forward eyeing a move away amid a transition this summer and Nuno Espirito Santo taking over. Spurs will have to contend with playing in this season’s Europa Conference League too, though pre-season has shown some positive signs, while Leicester City defeated the Cityzens in the Community Shield, which could prompt a reaction here.
Guardiola is fearful of another slow start to the season, having dropped points in five of the opening eight games last term: “Before, it was four or five weeks for preparation in pre-season, now (Thursday) is the first day we were all together. It is completely different. It is similar to last season when we played against Wolves without any friendly games having been played. People asked me how the team was and I didn’t know! I hadn’t seen them. That is why the mentality, and being strong in the head will be important.
“We know we are still a way from our best condition. We couldn’t have a pre-season for 75 or 80 per cent of the players but the most important thing we did last season was adjust, adapt and not complain. Day by day, week by week, game by game, we rejoined the players to the team dynamic and put them in the best condition. That’s why we had success last season because we did not cry in the beginning.”
Follow live updates, analysis and reaction from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with build-up to the big game and updates from the end of Newcastle vs West Ham:
Full-time: Tottenham 1-0 Man City
Raheem Sterling gave the City perspective after that defeat.
He told Sky: “I thought we could have controlled the game a bit better, they did the most important thing in football as they scored and we didn't.
“Difficult one to take but it's a long season.
“I thought we were on the front foot, they kept getting small little counters and we should have controlled it a bit better.
“The ref tried to make it flow a bit more. I thought he did well today.”
Nuno Espirito Santo has spoken post-match.
He told Sky: “It’s good, the atmosphere and the work rate of the players any manager would be proud.
“I think we are lucky as they had clear chances, The boys held on. After the first 15 minutes we controlled better, we didn’t finish as well.
“Harry is one of the best players in the world, honestly. We are very lucky to have him. He has to get ready.”
So, what have we learned from the match?
It was definitely a shock result due to how dominant Spurs were, Man City only registered four shots on target.
Here are the top five things we can take from the game:
Five things we learned as defending champions Man City defeated by Spurs in Premier League opener
Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Manchester City: Son Heung-Min Son scores the winner despite the absence of Harry Kane, as Jack Grealish’s first City start ends in defeat
Son has spoken post-match after a great match for the star.
He told Sky: “I mean we want to start well, first game of the season with fans finally I think it’s incredible.
“We worked so hard to get these three points. It means a lot for us. We are so grateful. We have missed the fans a lot, the football is all about the fans.
“We did a great job we know Man City is a great team, one of the best in the world. We did amazingly.
“There’s no promise to beat my score record last season but I’ll try my best.
“We are all professional. We just want to focus on this game, it doesn’t matter who is focused who’s not. Harry is so so important for us.”
How was that Spurs fans?
A new manager, a new reign, new outcomes?
While it is only day one of a very long season, the era of Nuno has begun in emphatic style.
A fine win for Spurs to start the season with - and for Nuno to start his reign at the club with.
Pep Guardiola’s men were exposed on the break repeatedly and Son made them pay, writes Tony Evans.
Son Heung-min strike sees champions Man City start with defeat at Spurs
Tottenham 1-0 Man City: Son nets only goal of game as Kane misses out on season opener
Well, who would have predicted that?
Tottenham have defeated the reigning Premier League champions 1-0 thanks to a Son goal.
The new Spurs manager Nuno Espirito Santos will be delighted with his club’s performance.
They weathered an early City storm and after 20 minutes Tottenham completely dominated and controlled the match.
Harry who?
Premier League: Tottenham 1-0 Man City
90 + 3 min: Gundogan is down injured, holding his shoulder.
He may be trying to win the ball but it has gone Spurs’ way.
Premier League: Tottenham 1-0 Man City
90 + 3 min: A wasted opportunity there as Zinchenko rushes his chance and Lloris easily collects.
Tanganga named Man of the Match after a thundering display.
Premier League: Tottenham 1-0 Man City
90 + 1 min: Four added minutes sees Tottenham win another free kick, this time Ake the guilty party.
Lo Celso sights his way into the box but three City defenders silence the move.
The visitors are now building.
