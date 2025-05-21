Tottenham v Man United: Who are the pundits and commentators for the Europa League final on TNT Sports?
The match, as well as the Europa and Conference League finals, will be available to watch for free
TNT Sports is making a change to their coverage for all three European competitions this season as the finals of the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League will be available to watch for free.
All three matches will be played this month with three Premier League teams, Tottenham, Manchester United and Chelsea, attempting to win silverware on the continent.
The games, exclusive to TNT Sports on television, will also be available for anyone to watch for free on Discovery+.
The broadcaster has also announced the punditry panels for all three matches and former Tottenham and Real Madrid star, Gareth Bale, will join the likes of Rio Ferdinand and Paul Scholes for coverage of the Europa League final.
That match is the first to air on Wednesday 21 May and sees Spurs and Man Utd meet in Bilbao, Spain. Both clubs have struggled domestically this season with Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham 17th in the table and Ruben Amorim’s Red Devils just one place above them.
The Europa League provides the opportunity for one of the teams to salvage an otherwise dreadful season by winning a European trophy and securing a place in next season’s Champions League which also brings an estimated windfall of £100m.
A week later, Real Betis go toe-to-toe with Chelsea in the Conference League final in Wroclaw. Enzo Maresca’s Blues have been the overwhelming favourites to win the tournament from the early stages of the season and they will be confident of getting the job done in Poland.
The last match to air for free is the Champions League final which sees Inter Milan take on Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday 31 May in Munich, Germany.
There are multiple ways to watch the games and viewers who have TNT Sports via Discovery+ Premium, EE, Sky or Virgin Media TV will be able to enjoy all of the action and build-up programming on TNT Sports 1 or TNT Sports Ultimate.
Those with the basic Discovery+ account can login and watch all three finals for no extra cost and Prime Video customers with the same subscription will be able to watch the finals on the Prime Video app.
Viewers without Discovery+ simply need to download the app, register their details online, and enjoy the games for free. No subscriptions are required.
For the Europa League final, expert analysis comes from Bale, Ferdinand, Scholes and Glenn Hoddle while Darren Fletcher and Ally McCoist are on commentary duties. Live coverage begins at 6pm with kick-off at 8pm.
Michail Antonio, Joe Cole and Steve Sidwell are in the studio for Chelsea’s attempt to win the Conference League with commentary provided by Adam Summerton and Lucy Ward. Live coverage begins at 6.30pm with kickoff at 8pm.
Finally in the Champions League, Ferdinand is joined by Karen Carney and Owen Hargreaves to provide punditry while Fletcher and McCoist return on comms. Live coverage begins at 6pm with kickoff at 8pm.
