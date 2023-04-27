Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tottenham Hotspur would make a good landing spot for Julian Nagelsmann’s next job - but Spurs have been told they’d need to make another key appointment to let him thrive.

Ralf Rangnick was in charge of football operations at RB Leipzig when Nagelsmann was at the club, then in just his second senior role, and the 35-year-old is now dealing with his first real setback of his coaching career after being sacked by Bayern Munich. Rangnick believes it would be a good match in terms of giving room to build a new team, suggesting Spurs do not immediately demand success.

Talks between the younger German boss and Spurs have been ongoing but there is no agreement in place and some reports have suggested Nagelsmann wants to wait until summer to decide his future.

Rangnick called Spurs an “exciting club” but insisted they would have to replace ousted sporting director Fabio Paratici if they wanted to get the best out of Nagelsmann.

Whether that’s the same mindset Nagelsmann himself has is unclear, with the Independent recently reporting that he wants a considerable say in any new signings if he is to join.

“They probably have one of the most modern, beautiful stadiums in the world, they have one of the best training centres and Daniel Levy, who has been leading the club for many, many years,” Rangnick told Sky Sports Germany.

“If Tottenham really want him, then I think it would be important if a sporting director was still there to support him. It can be a very, very exciting story. There is room for improvement, a lot of room for improvement and yet this is not a club where the house expects you to be in the top one or two straight away.”

While Nagelsmann might be the big-name possibility, current interim boss Mason is open to his own chances of landing the job.

“[My first time as caretaker was] just confirmation that I’m absolutely ready for this sort of situation. We handled it well two years ago. A lot has happened in the last two years, but I feel fine and ready in this situation,” Mason said.

“I’m ready [for the full-time job] and if that situation happens it obviously means I have done a good job. But that is obviously in the future of four, five, six weeks’ time and, like I said, the immediate thought is the game on Thursday and the game on Sunday.

“We have some big weeks before anyone in here can start to think of that situation.”

Spurs face Manchester United at home on Thursday night, before heading to Liverpool on Sunday.