✕ Close Guardiola gives Haaland's return date; 'regrets' Phillips' departure

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Tottenham Hotspur host Manchester City in a barnstorming clash for the FA Cup fourth round with the north London outfit hoping to knock the current holders out of the competition.

Spurs defeated Burnley 1-0 in the previous round, thanks to a 78th minute goal from Pedro Porro, to set up the clash with Pep Guardiola’s men. Though Postecoglou will be without the services of Son Heung-Min who is off playing in the Asia Cup, Tottenham could be boosted by the returns of James Maddison, who has been missing since November with an ankle injury, and defenders Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero.

Another benefit for Spurs is that Guardiola still cannot call on Erling Haaland who is recovering from injury. Not that his absence is slowing down the FA Cup holders. They are on a nine-game unbeaten run with eight wins and one draw during that time. City have scored eight goals in their last two outings and have Kevin De Bruyne back fit and firing.

Follow all the action below plus get the latest odds and tips right here: