Tottenham vs Man City LIVE: Latest FA Cup updates as Oscar Bobb has early goal ruled out
Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs look to defeat Pep Guardiola’s cup winners in London
Tottenham Hotspur host Manchester City in a barnstorming clash for the FA Cup fourth round with the north London outfit hoping to knock the current holders out of the competition.
Spurs defeated Burnley 1-0 in the previous round, thanks to a 78th minute goal from Pedro Porro, to set up the clash with Pep Guardiola’s men. Though Postecoglou will be without the services of Son Heung-Min who is off playing in the Asia Cup, Tottenham could be boosted by the returns of James Maddison, who has been missing since November with an ankle injury, and defenders Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero.
Another benefit for Spurs is that Guardiola still cannot call on Erling Haaland who is recovering from injury. Not that his absence is slowing down the FA Cup holders. They are on a nine-game unbeaten run with eight wins and one draw during that time. City have scored eight goals in their last two outings and have Kevin De Bruyne back fit and firing.
Follow all the action below plus get the latest odds and tips right here:
Tottenham 0-0 Man City
21 mins: Things have started to settle since City’s early onslaught. Tottenham are seeing more of the ball and a give-and-go in the middle of the pitch allows them to break into City’s half.
Brennan Johnson curls a pass into the middle of the box and wins a corner though nothing really comes of it.
Tottenham 0-0 Man City
18 mins: Josko Gvardiol nips into space to receive a throw in before flicking a pass in behind for Oscar Bobb who has started this game with an attacking mindset.
Bobb looks for a pass into the penalty area but he was clearly offside and the flag goes up to end the attack.
Tottenham 0-0 Man City
15 mins: Spurs’ first real foray into City’s half brings them a corner and they decide to whip a cross into the middle of the box. The ball gets flicked on but doesn’t quite drop for Richarlison and City work it away without too much fuss.
Tottenham 0-0 Man City
12 mins: Walker receives the ball on the wing. He finds Rodri on the edge of the penalty area where he offloads the ball to Mateo Kovacic.
The midfielder shoots and wins a corner as his effort is deflected behind. The corner is played characteristically short by City before they work it to Julian Alvarez.
He shoots from range but Vicario leaps across and clings onto the ball.
Tottenham 0-0 Man City
10 mins: These opening minutes have all belonged to Manchester City. Bernardo Silva is slipped into the box on the right hand side. He cuts onto his left foot and sees his shot blocked by Spurs’ scrambling defence.
At the minute it feels like a matter of time before City score. They’ve got so much space to operate in, especially out wide on the right.
Tottenham 0-0 Man City
6 mins: No goal!
By the tightest of margins, Bobb is ruled offside by half a foot or so and the onfield decision is upheld. Great eyes from the assistant referee as that one was tight.
Tottenham 0-0 Man City
5 mins: Is this the opener?
A diagonal ball is swept over to Kyle Walker on the left wing who brings the ball under control before slipping it into the penalty area to Phil Foden.
Foden turns the ball towards goal but Guglielmo Vicario drops to his right and palms the ball off the line only for Oscar Bobb to pop up and poke him the rebound!
The offside flag goes up but VAR is checking it...
Tottenham 0-0 Man City
3 mins: Man City are expected to control most of the possession and so far that has been the case through these opening stages. Pep Guardiola’s men are knocking it around nicely, finding players out wide and looking for gaps to run into .
Spurs are holding their own defensively.
Kick off! Tottenham vs Man City
The ball is rolling at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium. This is set to be a cracking fixture. Man City have a poor record at this ground and Spurs will throw everything they’ve got at the FA Cup holders.
Tottenham vs Man City
Pre-match thoughts from Pep Guardiola: “We will try to be ourselves. Mostly, we try to play with the ball. We could play another player but he [Oscar Bobb} can play in smaller spaces. We need that.
“We are together for many, many years and we understand what we must do.”
