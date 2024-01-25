Jump to content
Tottenham vs Man City predictions: FA Cup betting tips, odds and free bets

Tottenham and Man City collide in the fourth round of the FA Cup at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Last Updated: 25th of January 2024
Simon Sinclair
·
Football Writer
Tottenham vs Man City predictions: FA Cup betting tips, odds and free bets

Tottenham vs Man City predictions

Tottenham and Manchester City face off in the fourth round of the FA Cup in a huge contest for the hosts on Friday night (8pm, ITV1). 

The FA Cup could represent Spurs’ best hope of ending their silverware drought, spanning 16 years since the club lifted the EFL Cup in 2008.  

But, City will not want to relinquish their crown lightly after winning the FA Cup for the seventh time in their history last season, and only the second time under Pep Guardiola’s tenure. 

Tottenham edged past Burnley, while City crushed Huddersfield Town 5-0 in their respective third round ties.

Tottenham vs Man City odds
Best Odds
January 26th | 8:00pm
BetVictor
BoyleSports
Unibet
Bet365
Betway
Spreadex
% Chance
Tottenham Tottenham
22.22%
10/3
7/2
7/2
10/3
16/5
10/3
Draw
22.99%
31/10
16/5
67/20
10/3
16/5
3/1
Man City Man City
58.82%
9/14
4/6
9/14
7/10
4/6
4/6
Over 3.5
43.48%
13/10
--
6/5
11/10
--
--
Under 3.5
57.80%
3/5
--
8/11
4/6
--
--
Tottenham +0.75 Tottenham +0.75
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
Man City -0.75 Man City -0.75
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
Both managers will undoubtedly be fielding strong sides, especially given the respite the two teams have had during the Premier League winter break. 

Almost two weeks have passed since City defeated Newcastle 3-2 on the road, and Tottenham earned a point against Manchester United at Old Trafford. 

After winning six games in a row City have been installed as the favourites to win the contest with football betting sites. Meanwhile, Tottenham have a best price of 17/4 to advance to the fifth round, highlighting the challenge for the hosts. 

Here are our predictions for the fourth round match using the best FA Cup odds

BoyleSports
Established 2007
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply

Can Tottenham maintain good home form? 

Spurs have a formidable home record against Guardiola’s men, winning the last five meetings between the sides at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. City last recorded a win against Spurs on the road in October 2018 courtesy of a sixth-minute strike from Riyad Mahrez.  

Since then, Tottenham have had the edge over City on their own patch in both the Premier League and Champions League.  

They’ve even caused Guardiola’s men problems at the Etihad Stadium, earning a 3-3 draw in their Premier League contest earlier in the campaign. Given City’s dominance of English football, it’s an impressive feat that Spurs have only lost three of their last 10 to the treble winners.  

So, Ange Postecoglou and his side will have optimism heading into the fixture, even without Son Heung-min, who is still away at the Asian Cup. 

Pape Sarr and Yves Bissouma are also absent at the Africa Cup of Nations, but James Maddison could return to the squad after a three-month injury lay-off.

FA Cup Winner odds
Best Odds
BetVictor
BoyleSports
Unibet
Bet365
Betway
Spreadex
% Chance
Man City
23.08%
10/3
3/1
3/1
3/1
10/3
5/2
Liverpool
20.00%
7/2
4/1
4/1
4/1
4/1
17/5
Man Utd
10.00%
8/1
8/1
8/1
8/1
8/1
9/1
Chelsea
9.09%
10/1
10/1
10/1
10/1
10/1
10/1
Tottenham
7.14%
12/1
10/1
10/1
10/1
12/1
13/1
City are likely to be without Erling Haaland, while Ederson's availability is questionable after limping off in their win over Newcastle last time out. 

It all makes for an interesting battle on the pitch, and given the importance of the game for Tottenham this could be a huge opportunity to strike at City and send them packing from the competition. 

Guardiola’s men remain vulnerable at the back, conceding two goals against Newcastle. And although Kevin De Bruyne’s return highlighted their firepower, their problems against Spurs on the road are hard to ignore. 

We like the value of the 7/1 odds with William Hill for Tottenham to register yet another victory over City at home and for both teams to score. 

Tottenham vs Man City Tip 1: Tottenham to win and BTTS – 7/1 William Hill

William Hill Sports
Established 2008
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 17.10.2022. 3x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers signing up through mobile or tablet device only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad

Will Ange bring out the best in Werner? 

Timo Werner endured a frustrating first spell in English football with Chelsea. 

The Germany international failed to live up to expectations following his move from RB Leipzig, often being wasteful in front of goal. After two underwhelming seasons, Werner returned to Leipzig where he found a semblance of form under Marco Rose.  

The 27-year-old did enough to convince Tottenham to take a second chance on him in the English game in a loan deal until the end of the campaign. However, his debut against United was archetypal of the performance he regularly produced for Chelsea.

Bet365 Sports
Established 2001
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

Werner raided into promising positions but failed to hit the target with any of his five attempts, including one poor effort on his left foot after an incisive Spurs counter.  

Tottenham are going to need more from the forward, and he will have plenty of license to attack down the left flank. Anthony Gordon found success for Newcastle against City cutting in front the left, so there could be opportunities for Werner. 

After looking at betting apps, we’re backing Werner to at least test the City keeper with one effort on target at 1/1 with bet365 with our second prediction. 

Tottenham vs Man City Tip 2: Timo Werner over 0.5 shots on target – 1/1 bet365

BetVictor Sports
Established 1946
Premier League Welcome Offer: Bet £10 on Football, Get £40 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10  on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds. No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Look out for an Udogie card 

Destiny Udogie has been solid for Tottenham at left-back this season. He has defended stoutly and offered a threat down the flank. 

The 21-year-old will be tested by a potent City forward line, and he could come into direct contact with Phil Foden.  

Foden has been operating at a high level and has been one of the most fouled players in the Premier League this season, being fouled on average 1.7 times per game.

William Hill Sports
Established 2008
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 17.10.2022. 3x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers signing up through mobile or tablet device only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad

Udogie was booked for bringing down Foden in the Premier League clash between the two sides, earning his fourth caution of the season, he has since picked up one further yellow card.

Referee Paul Tierney has been assigned the fixture and has been one of the more lenient officials in the Premier League this season, averaging 3.31 yellow cards per game. 

But, Udogie’s love of a challenge and his willingness to commit forward could leave him exposed. We’re backing Udogie to be shown a card at odds of 3/1 with William Hill

Tottenham vs Man City Tip 3: Destiny Udogie to be shown a card – 3/1 William Hill

Spreadex Betting
Established 1999
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2023
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)

How to get free bets for wagering on Tottenham vs Man City 

You can secure free bets for wagering on Tottenham vs Man City by signing up for gambling sites online. 

BetMGM are offering new customers the chance to get £40 in free bets for creating an account and betting £10 on football.

BetMGM UK Sports
Established 2023
Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New cust only. 3 days to claim & 7 days to place a qualifying bet to receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 Horse racing, 1 x £10 Free Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 Football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply.

Once your qualifying wager is settled, you’ll get free bets to use on football and horse racing. Customers also gain access to BetMGM's UK online casino.

Read all the terms and conditions of BetMGM’s welcome offer before signing up. If you bet on Tottenham vs Man City or any other sport, please gamble responsibly.

Simon Sinclair for independent.co.uk
Simon Sinclair

Simon Sinclair is an experienced sports journalist, who has written for national publications for football, cricket, NFL and many more. He contributes tips on a wide range of sports for The Independent.

