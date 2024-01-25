Tottenham vs Man City predictions: FA Cup betting tips, odds and free bets

Both managers will undoubtedly be fielding strong sides, especially given the respite the two teams have had during the Premier League winter break. Almost two weeks have passed since City defeated Newcastle 3-2 on the road, and Tottenham earned a point against Manchester United at Old Trafford. After winning six games in a row City have been installed as the favourites to win the contest with . Meanwhile, Tottenham have a best price of 17/4 to advance to the fifth round, highlighting the challenge for the hosts. Here are our predictions for the fourth round match using the best .

Can Tottenham maintain good home form? Spurs have a formidable home record against Guardiola’s men, winning the last five meetings between the sides at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. City last recorded a win against Spurs on the road in October 2018 courtesy of a sixth-minute strike from Riyad Mahrez. Since then, Tottenham have had the edge over City on their own patch in both the Premier League and Champions League. They’ve even caused Guardiola’s men problems at the Etihad Stadium, earning a 3-3 draw in their Premier League contest earlier in the campaign. Given City’s dominance of English football, it’s an impressive feat that Spurs have only lost three of their last 10 to the treble winners. So, Ange Postecoglou and his side will have optimism heading into the fixture, even without Son Heung-min, who is still away at the Asian Cup. Pape Sarr and Yves Bissouma are also absent at the Africa Cup of Nations, but James Maddison could return to the squad after a three-month injury lay-off.

City are likely to be without Erling Haaland, while Ederson's availability is questionable after limping off in their win over Newcastle last time out. It all makes for an interesting battle on the pitch, and given the importance of the game for Tottenham this could be a huge opportunity to strike at City and send them packing from the competition. Guardiola’s men remain vulnerable at the back, conceding two goals against Newcastle. And although Kevin De Bruyne’s return highlighted their firepower, their problems against Spurs on the road are hard to ignore. We like the value of the 7/1 odds with for Tottenham to register yet another victory over City at home and for both teams to score. Tottenham vs Man City Tip 1: Tottenham to win and BTTS – 7/1 William Hill

Will Ange bring out the best in Werner? Timo Werner endured a frustrating first spell in English football with Chelsea. The Germany international failed to live up to expectations following his move from RB Leipzig, often being wasteful in front of goal. After two underwhelming seasons, Werner returned to Leipzig where he found a semblance of form under Marco Rose. The 27-year-old did enough to convince Tottenham to take a second chance on him in the English game in a loan deal until the end of the campaign. However, his debut against United was archetypal of the performance he regularly produced for Chelsea.

Werner raided into promising positions but failed to hit the target with any of his five attempts, including one poor effort on his left foot after an incisive Spurs counter. Tottenham are going to need more from the forward, and he will have plenty of license to attack down the left flank. Anthony Gordon found success for Newcastle against City cutting in front the left, so there could be opportunities for Werner. After looking at , we’re backing Werner to at least test the City keeper with one effort on target at 1/1 with with our second prediction. Tottenham vs Man City Tip 2: Timo Werner over 0.5 shots on target – 1/1 bet365

Look out for an Udogie card Destiny Udogie has been solid for Tottenham at left-back this season. He has defended stoutly and offered a threat down the flank. The 21-year-old will be tested by a potent City forward line, and he could come into direct contact with Phil Foden. Foden has been operating at a high level and has been one of the most fouled players in the Premier League this season, being fouled on average 1.7 times per game.

Udogie was booked for bringing down Foden in the Premier League clash between the two sides, earning his fourth caution of the season, he has since picked up one further yellow card. Referee Paul Tierney has been assigned the fixture and has been one of the more lenient officials in the Premier League this season, averaging 3.31 yellow cards per game. But, Udogie’s love of a challenge and his willingness to commit forward could leave him exposed. We’re backing Udogie to be shown a card at odds of 3/1 with . Tottenham vs Man City Tip 3: Destiny Udogie to be shown a card – 3/1 William Hill

How to get free bets for wagering on Tottenham vs Man City You can secure for wagering on Tottenham vs Man City by signing up for online. BetMGM are offering new customers the chance to get £40 in free bets for creating an account and betting £10 on football.

