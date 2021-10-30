Tottenham vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture tonight
All the latest updates from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United go head to head on Saturday evening, with both teams looking to close the gap back to the top-four spots in the Premier League table and both managers under pressure. Most of the focus this week has been on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with his job reportedly in danger after a thrashing at the hands of Liverpool last time out.
Nuno Espirito Santo has not been much more of a popular figure in some quarters with Spurs this term, though they did progress to the Carabao Cup quarter-finals in midweek and are one place and point above United in the league table - a victory for either manager in this clash would give some much-needed breathing space.
Other intriguing points to watch develop further during the 90 minutes will be Harry Kane’s lack of goals so far this term, which United stars are left on the sidelines amid an expected reshuffle of the lineup and, perhaps above all else, whether their leaky defence looks more organised and structured after conceding 11 goals in the last three games. Follow all the live updates of Spurs vs Man United below, after the conclusion of Liverpool against Brighton:
Tottenham 0-0 Man United
19 mins: Shaw gets caught on the ball by Romero and the Manchester United defender hauls Lucas to the ground as he looked to break. He earns the first booking of the match.
Tottenham 0-0 Man United
17 mins: There are a few groans of frustration as Spurs struggle to advance the ball forward. United look quite comfortable in their shape - but it’s important to note that they need to win this match to keep up with the pace being set by those above them in the table.
Tottenham 0-0 Man United
15 mins: Kane catches Varane with his arm as both players go up to head the ball. The play is being broken up at the moment by fouls and loose passes.
Tottenham 0-0 Man United
13 mins: Shaw finds a good pocket of space out wide as McTominay switches play. The full-back looks to drill the ball across to Ronaldo at the back post by Dier sweeps up and clears. Shaw and Wan-Bissaka are enjoying plenty of space in the wing-back areas.
Tottenham 0-0 Man United
11 mins: Varane steps out to deny a Lucas ball forward to Kane as Romero is pressured into clearing the ball into touch by Cavani and Shaw.
Both teams are still trying to figure each other out and you can feel the tension in both sides.
Tottenham 0-0 Man United
9 mins: United are begging to warm up in an attacking sense. Fernandes sees a shot blocked by Romero in the box before Wan-Bissaka looks for Ronaldo at the back post, but the cross is too long.
Tottenham 0-0 Man United
7 mins: United come forward through Fernandes, and after Tottenham drop in the Portuguese whips a ball into the box. Cavani is on the front foot and beats Romero to the ball, glancing his header wide of goal. The Uruguayan scored a crucial goal here in United’s 3-1 win last season.
Tottenham 0-0 Man United
5 mins: Emerson drives at Shaw before Son takes aim from distance. It deflects off Fred and goes out for a corner, where Ronaldo heads clear at the front post.
Tottenham 0-0 Man United
4 mins: The reasoning behind that might have just been illustrated by an aimless ball from Dier as Tottenham looked to build. If United look to sit deep, it could be a challenge for this Tottenham side to break them down.
Tottenham 0-0 Man United
3 mins: After a busy opening minute, Spurs are the first team to settle and knock some passes together. United are looking to drop off early when they lose possession, after their press was so ineffective against Liverpool last weekend.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies