Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United go head to head on Saturday evening, with both teams looking to close the gap back to the top-four spots in the Premier League table and both managers under pressure. Most of the focus this week has been on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with his job reportedly in danger after a thrashing at the hands of Liverpool last time out.

Nuno Espirito Santo has not been much more of a popular figure in some quarters with Spurs this term, though they did progress to the Carabao Cup quarter-finals in midweek and are one place and point above United in the league table - a victory for either manager in this clash would give some much-needed breathing space.

Other intriguing points to watch develop further during the 90 minutes will be Harry Kane's lack of goals so far this term, which United stars are left on the sidelines amid an expected reshuffle of the lineup and, perhaps above all else, whether their leaky defence looks more organised and structured after conceding 11 goals in the last three games.