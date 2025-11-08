Tottenham vs Manchester United live: Second spot up for grabs in Premier League clash
Can Ruben Amorim’s side continue their recent improvement on a trip to north London?
Tottenham and Manchester United meet in an intriguing Premier League clash in which either could move to second in the table with victory.
The pair begin level on points and possess identical records thus far, with the visitors seemingly overcoming an early season crisis to find a degree of fluency under Ruben Amorim. While a 2-2 draw at Nottingham Forest was something of a set-back, the Manchester United manager suggested afterwards that it was the sort of game his side might have lost last season, taking the positives as they avoided defeat again.
Spurs were beaten by Chelsea in their last league outing, with a flat performance and the curious reactions of Djed Spence and Micky van de Ven at full time prompting a degree of discussion over Thomas Frank’s start to life in north London. A 4-0 thrashing of Copenhagen, then, was just the tonic in midweek for the manager with Van de Ven to the fore with an outstanding solo goal. Can they build more momentum here against an improving Manchester United?
Follow all of the latest from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with our live blog below:
Leny Yoro: Why the world’s most expensive 18-year-old chose Man United over Real Madrid
If it has been a problem for Manchester United that many a signing has not quite been who they seemed to be, Leny Yoro has a confession to make. He is not named after the bare-chested American rock musician Lenny Kravitz. “No, that’s not true,” he said. The source of such a seemingly outlandish suggestion came rather close to home: it was his own mother. “She wanted something for the media. She liked Lenny Kravitz, but she didn't take his name. It's just storytelling.”
And so the more pertinent part of his name may be the second half. It might become still more familiar with his brothers Esteban and Romeo in Lille’s academy, one a centre-back, the other a No 10. “I don't want them to be really involved in the Yoro name, because sometimes it's difficult for them to face this,” the older sibling said. “It's better for them to build their own career.”
The relevant influences may instead be Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane and Rio Ferdinand, the defenders Leny Yoro admires. “I try sometimes to also watch some clips, to compare my game with them,” he said. “This is something you need to reach the top, to look to the best, and I can speak with Rio Ferdinand sometimes for advice.”
Full interview:
Why the world’s most expensive 18-year-old chose Man United over Real Madrid
Predicted line-ups
Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Palhinha; Kudus, Simoxns, Odobert; Kolo Muani.
Man United XI: Lammens; Yoro, de Ligt, Shaw; Amad, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dorgu; Mbeumo, Cunha; Sesko.
Man United team news
Lisandro Martinez remains the only absentee for United, with Ruben Amorim facing decisions on who to start in defence after the lapses against Nottingham Forest.
Harry Maguire could return to the side, while Patrick Dorgu could replace either Amad or Diogo Dalot at wing-back.
Tottenham team news
For the hosts, Mohammed Kudus could make a return after sitting out the win over Copenhagen with a knock, while Lucas Bergvall will once again be out due to concussion protocol after the incident against Chelsea.
Archie Gray, Kota Takai, Ben Davies, Radu Dragusin and Dominic Solanke remain out until towards the end of the month, while Dejan Kulusevski could be back before December.
Is Tottenham vs Man United on TV?
The match is schedule to take place on Saturday, 8 November at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Kick-off is scheduled for 12.30pm GMT.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the UK can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 11am GMT. Subscribers can also stream the action online via discovery+.
You can purchase a TNT Sports subscription via discovery+ here, for only £30.99 per month.
Tottenham vs Man United LIVE!
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Saturday’s early kick-off between Tottenham and Manchester United.
The pair begin level on points and have a chance to leap into second in the Premier League, with the visitors seemingly overcoming an early season crisis to find a degree of fluency under Ruben Amorim. While a 2-2 draw at Nottingham Forest was something of a set-back, the Manchester United manager suggested afterwards that it was the sort of game his side might have lost last season, taking the positives as they avoided defeat again.
Spurs were beaten by Chelsea in their last league outing, with a flat performance and the curious reactions of Djed Spence and Micky van de Ven at full time prompting a degree of discussion over Thomas Frank’s start to life in north London. A 4-0 thrashing of Copenhagen, then, was just the tonic in midweek for the manager with Van de Ven to the fore with an outstanding solo goal. Can they build more momentum here against an improving Man United?
Stay tuned for all the build-up, team news and minute-by-minute updates from the clash!
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments