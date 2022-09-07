✕ Close Tottenham train ahead of Champions League opener against Marseille

Tottenham Hotspur return to the Champions League group stage for the first time in three seasons, following dalliances with lower-tier European competitions in the past couple of campaigns, and Marseille lie in wait on Wednesday evening.

Spurs overhauled north London rivals Arsenal to pinch fourth spot in the 2021-22 Premier League final standings, earning a return to Europe’s top table, and they will look to make the most of a winnable group that also contains Sporting Lisbon and Eintracht Frankfurt.

Antonio Conte’s troops have made an impressive start to the season, unbeaten in the Premier League after six games - with four wins and two draws to their name - as captain Harry Kane once again leads the charge.

Marseille have begun their Ligue 1 campaign in similarly impressive fashion however, as a 1-1 draw at Brest last month is their only dropped points and Igor Tudor’s men will be confident of getting a result at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Follow all the action as Spurs look to continue a promising start to the season in their opening Champions League fixture: