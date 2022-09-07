Tottenham vs Marseille LIVE: Champions League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Antonio Conte’s Spurs begin their return to Champions League action against in-form Marseille
Tottenham Hotspur return to the Champions League group stage for the first time in three seasons, following dalliances with lower-tier European competitions in the past couple of campaigns, and Marseille lie in wait on Wednesday evening.
Spurs overhauled north London rivals Arsenal to pinch fourth spot in the 2021-22 Premier League final standings, earning a return to Europe’s top table, and they will look to make the most of a winnable group that also contains Sporting Lisbon and Eintracht Frankfurt.
Antonio Conte’s troops have made an impressive start to the season, unbeaten in the Premier League after six games - with four wins and two draws to their name - as captain Harry Kane once again leads the charge.
Marseille have begun their Ligue 1 campaign in similarly impressive fashion however, as a 1-1 draw at Brest last month is their only dropped points and Igor Tudor’s men will be confident of getting a result at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Follow all the action as Spurs look to continue a promising start to the season in their opening Champions League fixture:
Early Marseille team news
Marseille attackers Cedric Bakambu and Bamba Dieng have been left out of the Champions League squad after deadline-day transfers collapsed, while Dimitri Payet is expected to miss out with a calf issue, Samuel Gigot looks set to still be sidelined and Alexis Sanchez is suspended.
A variety of ex-Arsenal players are in contention to play against their former north London foes even with Sanchez’s absence, as Sead Kolasinac, Nuno Tavares and Matteo Guendouzi could all feature.
Predicted Marseille XI: Lopez; Mbemba, Balerdi, Kolasinac; Clauss, Rongier, Veretout, Tavares; Guendouzi, Gerson; Suarez
Early Spurs team news
Bryan Gil and Lucas Moura are Spurs’ only injury concerns ahead of the match after Rodrigo Bentancur and Cristian Romero returned at the weekend.
Antonio Conte’s biggest call will come in the front three where Richarlison impressed against Fulham but may lose his spot to Dejan Kulusevski. Son Heung-min has started the season slowly but he and Harry Kane look nailed on for two of those three spots.
Predicted Tottenham XI: Lloris; Romero, Lenglet, Dier; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic; Kulusevski, Kane, Son
Antonio Conte determined to improve Champions League record with Tottenham
Antonio Conte has revealed a burning desire to improve his record in the Champions League ahead of Tottenham Hotspur’s opener at home to Marseille.
The 53-year-old is widely regarded as one of the best managers in the world, having lifted numerous domestic titles in England and Italy, but has struggled in Europe’s elite competition.
During five previous seasons in the Champions League, Conte has only made it out of the group stage on two occasions and the furthest he has gone in the tournament was a quarter-final appearance with Juventus in 2013.
“Success in Europe with a trophy is important for every manager,” Conte said. “You know very well that it is not simple, not easy to lift a trophy in Europe and especially the Champions League. It is important to be there and you have more probability if you are the coach of a team who expects to win.
“Two years ago with Inter Milan we lost the final of the Europa League against Sevilla. For sure, in my heart, in my mind, in my ambition there is the will to have success in Europe.”
Is Tottenham vs Marseille on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League clash
Tottenham Hotspur’s return to the promised land of the Champions League after two seasons away begins on Wednesday evening on home turd as they welcome Marseille to north London.
Antonio Conte’s troops enter continental competition on something of a crest of a wave - not only dramatically pipping fierce rivals Arsenal to fourth spot in the Premier League last term to secure Champions League football but also starting this campaign like a side that mean business.
Draws away to London rivals Chelsea and West Ham are Spurs’ only ‘slip-ups’ in six league games so far, with victories in their other four games having them sit happily in third, only a point off top spot in the nascent table.
Wednesday’s opponents Marseille are similarly in form however, conceding just three times in six Ligue 1 games so far to rack up five wins and a draw that means they’re level on points with table-toppers PSG.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the opening match of the group stage.
Is Tottenham vs Marseille on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and more
Everything you need to know ahead of the Group D clash
Tottenham vs Marseille
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Tottenham vs Marseille in the Champions League this evening.
Stick with us for live coverage.
