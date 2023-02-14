Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1676408224

AC Milan vs Tottenham LIVE score: Champions League updates from last 16 first leg after Brahim Diaz goal

The Champions League knockout stages kick off tonight as Spurs face Milan in the San Siro

Jamie Braidwood
Tuesday 14 February 2023 20:57
Comments
Conte: "It's important to stick together in this difficult period"

Tottenham visit AC Milan in the first leg of the Champions League last 16 at the San Siro tonight.

Antonio Conte’s side progressed to the knockout stages after a dramatic victory in Marseille, with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s late goal securing top spot with the last kick of the game. Spurs come into the test against the Italian champions reeling, however, following a 4-1 thrashing at Leicester on Sunday, as well as a number of injury absences.

Tottenham have been rocked by the news that Rodrigo Bentancur has been ruled out for the season and with Hojbjerg and Yves Bissouma also injured, Conte starts with an inexperienced midfield duo tonight. Harry Kane will hope to lead Tottenham towards the quarter-finals, however, as they face a Milan side who have also been struggling for form.

The Serie A champions have lost four of their last five matches in all competitions under Stefano Pioli, including heavy defeats to Inter, Lazio and Sassuolo. Milan, who are seven-time European champions, are looking to reach their first Champions League quarter-final since 2012. Follow all the latest build-up and team news ahead of Milan vs Tottenham, below.

Recommended

1676408219

HALF TIME: Milan 1-0 Tottenham

It’s goalless in Paris and it doesn’t sound like a classic.

Mbappe started on the bench after returning from injury, with Messi and Neymar yet to see a shot on target against Bayern.

Jamie Braidwood14 February 2023 20:56
1676407940

HALF TIME: Milan 1-0 Tottenham

Spurs got off to a terrible start, but at least it hasn’t got any worse. It hasn’t been a great half and although they’ve probably been the better team, Conte’s side are yet to create a clear chance. Milan’s goal was very scrappy and that will add to Tottenham’s frustration.

(Getty Images)
Jamie Braidwood14 February 2023 20:52
1676407905

Milan 1-0 Tottenham

45+3 mins: There have been so many fouls in this half - the majority of which has been scrappy and low on any quality. Kjaer again brings down Kane with his back to goal. Son gets another free kick. Milan play another high line. This time, Tatarusanu punches away.

And that’s half-time!

Jamie Braidwood14 February 2023 20:51
1676407806

Milan 1-0 Tottenham

45+2 mins: There’s another scramble in the Milan box, only for the offside flag to go up. Perisic switched to Emerson, who nodded back to Kane. He went for the overhead kick but didn’t get a connection, and Emerson was then offside.

Jamie Braidwood14 February 2023 20:50
1676407736

Milan 1-0 Tottenham

45 mins: OFF THE BAR! Or was it offside? It probably was offside.

Anyway, Son is played through and works a yard of space to shoot across Tatarusanu. The goalkeeper makes the save only for it breaks to Kane, but the England captain strikes the underside of the bar!

Son was offside, so it wouldn’t have counted anyway.

Jamie Braidwood14 February 2023 20:48
1676407526

Milan 1-0 Tottenham

42 mins: Good defending! Emerson does really well to beat by Hernandez and Tonali down the right. He crosses towards Son but Saelemaekers read the play well and got across to clear. Perisic’s corner is wasted and gathered by Tatarusanu.

Milan look to counter but Leao blasts high and wide when looking for the top corner.

Jamie Braidwood14 February 2023 20:45
1676407417

Milan 1-0 Tottenham

40 mins: Tatarusanu gets into a pickle after slicing a clearance - after Forster looked for Kulusevski with a long pass. The Milan goalkeeper gets no distance into the clearance and Hernandez has to foul Skipp.

Jamie Braidwood14 February 2023 20:43
1676407284

Milan 1-0 Tottenham

38 mins: Danger for Spurs! Hernandez again beats Romero down the Milan left, this time skipping past the Spurs defender. He gets to the byline but his cross is cut out just in time.

Poor from Romero, though. Again.

Jamie Braidwood14 February 2023 20:41
1676407208

Milan 1-0 Tottenham

36 mins: Kane draws another foul off Kjaer, who has been right in the Tottenham striker’s back whenever he’s been played the ball. Skipp then does well to cut out a pass from Giroud to Leao.

Jamie Braidwood14 February 2023 20:40
1676407075

Milan 1-0 Tottenham

35 mins: It hasn’t been a great game, though, and you can tell both of these teams are below their best. Sarr and Skipp have done well enough in midfield.

Meanwhile, Glenn Hoddle is pitching the idea of playing Perisic in centre midfield. That’s a new one.

Jamie Braidwood14 February 2023 20:37

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in