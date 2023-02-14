✕ Close Conte: "It's important to stick together in this difficult period"

Tottenham visit AC Milan in the first leg of the Champions League last 16 at the San Siro tonight.

Antonio Conte’s side progressed to the knockout stages after a dramatic victory in Marseille, with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s late goal securing top spot with the last kick of the game. Spurs come into the test against the Italian champions reeling, however, following a 4-1 thrashing at Leicester on Sunday, as well as a number of injury absences.

Tottenham have been rocked by the news that Rodrigo Bentancur has been ruled out for the season and with Hojbjerg and Yves Bissouma also injured, Conte starts with an inexperienced midfield duo tonight. Harry Kane will hope to lead Tottenham towards the quarter-finals, however, as they face a Milan side who have also been struggling for form.

The Serie A champions have lost four of their last five matches in all competitions under Stefano Pioli, including heavy defeats to Inter, Lazio and Sassuolo. Milan, who are seven-time European champions, are looking to reach their first Champions League quarter-final since 2012. Follow all the latest build-up and team news ahead of Milan vs Tottenham, below.