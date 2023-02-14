AC Milan vs Tottenham LIVE score: Champions League updates from last 16 first leg after Brahim Diaz goal
The Champions League knockout stages kick off tonight as Spurs face Milan in the San Siro
Tottenham visit AC Milan in the first leg of the Champions League last 16 at the San Siro tonight.
Antonio Conte’s side progressed to the knockout stages after a dramatic victory in Marseille, with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s late goal securing top spot with the last kick of the game. Spurs come into the test against the Italian champions reeling, however, following a 4-1 thrashing at Leicester on Sunday, as well as a number of injury absences.
Tottenham have been rocked by the news that Rodrigo Bentancur has been ruled out for the season and with Hojbjerg and Yves Bissouma also injured, Conte starts with an inexperienced midfield duo tonight. Harry Kane will hope to lead Tottenham towards the quarter-finals, however, as they face a Milan side who have also been struggling for form.
The Serie A champions have lost four of their last five matches in all competitions under Stefano Pioli, including heavy defeats to Inter, Lazio and Sassuolo. Milan, who are seven-time European champions, are looking to reach their first Champions League quarter-final since 2012. Follow all the latest build-up and team news ahead of Milan vs Tottenham, below.
HALF TIME: Milan 1-0 Tottenham
It’s goalless in Paris and it doesn’t sound like a classic.
Mbappe started on the bench after returning from injury, with Messi and Neymar yet to see a shot on target against Bayern.
HALF TIME: Milan 1-0 Tottenham
Spurs got off to a terrible start, but at least it hasn’t got any worse. It hasn’t been a great half and although they’ve probably been the better team, Conte’s side are yet to create a clear chance. Milan’s goal was very scrappy and that will add to Tottenham’s frustration.
Milan 1-0 Tottenham
45+3 mins: There have been so many fouls in this half - the majority of which has been scrappy and low on any quality. Kjaer again brings down Kane with his back to goal. Son gets another free kick. Milan play another high line. This time, Tatarusanu punches away.
And that’s half-time!
Milan 1-0 Tottenham
45+2 mins: There’s another scramble in the Milan box, only for the offside flag to go up. Perisic switched to Emerson, who nodded back to Kane. He went for the overhead kick but didn’t get a connection, and Emerson was then offside.
Milan 1-0 Tottenham
45 mins: OFF THE BAR! Or was it offside? It probably was offside.
Anyway, Son is played through and works a yard of space to shoot across Tatarusanu. The goalkeeper makes the save only for it breaks to Kane, but the England captain strikes the underside of the bar!
Son was offside, so it wouldn’t have counted anyway.
Milan 1-0 Tottenham
42 mins: Good defending! Emerson does really well to beat by Hernandez and Tonali down the right. He crosses towards Son but Saelemaekers read the play well and got across to clear. Perisic’s corner is wasted and gathered by Tatarusanu.
Milan look to counter but Leao blasts high and wide when looking for the top corner.
Milan 1-0 Tottenham
40 mins: Tatarusanu gets into a pickle after slicing a clearance - after Forster looked for Kulusevski with a long pass. The Milan goalkeeper gets no distance into the clearance and Hernandez has to foul Skipp.
Milan 1-0 Tottenham
38 mins: Danger for Spurs! Hernandez again beats Romero down the Milan left, this time skipping past the Spurs defender. He gets to the byline but his cross is cut out just in time.
Poor from Romero, though. Again.
Milan 1-0 Tottenham
36 mins: Kane draws another foul off Kjaer, who has been right in the Tottenham striker’s back whenever he’s been played the ball. Skipp then does well to cut out a pass from Giroud to Leao.
Milan 1-0 Tottenham
35 mins: It hasn’t been a great game, though, and you can tell both of these teams are below their best. Sarr and Skipp have done well enough in midfield.
Meanwhile, Glenn Hoddle is pitching the idea of playing Perisic in centre midfield. That’s a new one.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies