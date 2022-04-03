Close Conte on the difficulties of getting top 4 in England

Tottenham take on Newcastle today in a mouth-watering clash at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in both teams’ first Premier League match since the international break.

Newcastle suffered a disappointing defeat to Everton last time out but remain nine points clear of trouble despite back-to-back losses after an incredible unbeaten run to begin 2022 under Eddie Howe.

They face a stiff test travelling to north London where Spurs are having a rollercoaster season but are still chasing hard to finish in the top four.

Back-to-back wins over Brighton and West Ham have left Antonio Conte’s men three points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, having played one game more, so they can ill-afford any mistakes in the race for Europe.

Follow live updates from a crucial clash at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium following the conclusion of West Ham vs Everton: