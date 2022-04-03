Tottenham vs Newcastle LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today
Follow all the latest updates as Spurs welcome Newcastle to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Tottenham take on Newcastle today in a mouth-watering clash at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in both teams’ first Premier League match since the international break.
Newcastle suffered a disappointing defeat to Everton last time out but remain nine points clear of trouble despite back-to-back losses after an incredible unbeaten run to begin 2022 under Eddie Howe.
They face a stiff test travelling to north London where Spurs are having a rollercoaster season but are still chasing hard to finish in the top four.
Back-to-back wins over Brighton and West Ham have left Antonio Conte’s men three points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, having played one game more, so they can ill-afford any mistakes in the race for Europe.
Follow live updates from a crucial clash at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium following the conclusion of West Ham vs Everton:
84’ - West Ham 2-1 Everton
Antonio’s trickery winds the ball right to Fornals but his swiped effort is miles wide. Applause around the ground now as Ukrainian winger Andriy Yarmolenko comes on as West Ham’s second sub.
Godfrey then has to make a last-ditch tackle to stop Antonio, who took on two and was almost one on one with Pickford. Yellow card for Holgate for a foul on Fornals, who was otherwise away on the break.
WHU sub: Yarmolenko on for Benrahma
80’ - West Ham 2-1 Everton
Another counter almost sees the Hammers extend their lead but they settle for a corner which eventually comes to nothing. It’s slowing down now, the pace of the game, which suits the home side who lead.
Richarlison tries to drag Everton upfield but after leaving Zouma for dead, his pass toward Gordon is poor and easily cut-out.
EVE sub: Anthony Gordon on for Calvert-Lewin
76’ - West ham 2-1 Everton
Iwobi and Mykolenko combine but can’t quite fashion an opening. West Ham with 10 back now and just Antonio left up.
Team news for you for the next game as Tottenham host Newcastle:
Spurs XI: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Davies Royal, Højbjerg, Bentancur, Doherty, Kulusevski, Kane, Son
Newcastle XI: Dubravka, Manquillo, Burn, Schar, Targett, Joelinton, Shelvey, Willock, Saint-Maximin, Fraser, Wood
72’ - West ham 2-1 Everton
Holgate has dropped into defence now to fill Keane’s void. Anthony Gordon and Dele Alli are among those warming up and Lampard will have to figure out how to get these potential gamechangers onto the pitch without leaving even more room for the home side to break into.
Around 20’ to play now including stoppage time.
68’ - West ham 2-1 Everton
Holgate has a calf issue by the looks of things. West Ham use the chance to make a change.
WHU sub: Noble on for Bowen.
64’ - RED CARD! West ham 2-1 Everton
Richarlison wins a free-kick off Dawson as Everton again look to respond. They are still looking to build play, but the gaps are also appearing for West Ham counters with more regularity.
And as another opens up it’s Keane who lunges in with a tackle - he’s never winning it, he doesn’t win it and it’s a foul, another yellow and a subsequent red for the centre-back!
Dreadful decision-making from the Everton man and yet again they have imploded at the back.
GOAL! 59’ - West ham 2-1 Everton
That didn’t take long! Terrible from Everton in defence - a massive, massive gap is left own the right channel after Keane moves out of defence and Iwobi loses the ball, Antonio races away and shoots - it’s saved but bounces to Bowen who rolls into the empty net.
2-1 to West Ham and a dreadful defensive error from Everton.
58’ - West ham 1-1 Everton
Now Everton are on the front foot again, as they were when the scores were level in the first half.
Gray winds his way infield and swipes a shot in - but he’s off-balance and it’s well wide of goal.
Moyes is berating his team on the touchline but they haven’t really responded and the five minutes after their first-half goal is the only spell where they have been on top, in truth.
54’ - GOAL! West ham 1-1 Everton
What a strike! There’s a goal on the road at last for Everton and it’s Mason Holgate who has it - a tremendous side-volley, with a slight deflection, which fizzes into the far bottom corner after West Ham fail to clear a corner. All square again!
50’ - West ham 1-0 Everton
Decent sighter for Calvert-Lewin after Rice loses the ball - but the striker’s effort clips the top of the crossbar and flies over. Nice from Iwobi once again in the build-up.
He has been their best spark in attack today but the end product still just isn’t there.
One goal from open play for Calvert-Lewin in the league this term - all the way back on the opening day of the campaign.
