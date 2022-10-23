✕ Close Conte laughs off "title contenders" tag and admits Tottenham were not ready for "a war."

Having been defeated 2-0 by Manchester United during the week Antonio Conte’sTottenham face another difficult assignment when they host Newcastle United this afternoon. Eddie Howe’s Newcastle are in a rich vein of form having not lost in the Premier League since the end of August with their 1-0 victory over Everton on Wednesday the latest impressive result for the Northeast side.

Spurs started the weekend third in the table level on points with Manchester City and four points behind leaders Arsenal. Conte’s men looked to be moving in the right direction following wins over Brighton, Eintracht Frankfurt, and Everton but they were woefully swept aside by United last time out and need to put in a performance today to get back on track.

Newcastle, meanwhile, will be harbouring their own thoughts about a top four challenge. Unbeaten in six – three wins, three draws - and getting the best out of players like Joelinton and Miguel Almiron, Eddie Howe’s side boast the best defensive record in the league having conceded just nine goals in 11 matches. The started the week sixth in the table and don’t look out of place against the teams around them such as Man Utd, Liverpool and Chelsea.

Follow the action as Spurs take on Newcastle in the Premier League: