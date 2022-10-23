Jump to content

Tottenham vs Newcastle live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

Everything you need to know as Antonio Conte’s Spurs look to bounce back against Eddie Howe’s Magpies

Jack Rathborn
Sunday 23 October 2022 09:28
Conte laughs off "title contenders" tag and admits Tottenham were not ready for "a war."

Tottenham aim to bounce back at home to Newcastle following an emphatic beating at Manchester United midweek.

Spurs have a vital Champions League match against Sporting next week, but Antonio Conte will be determined to get back on track in the Premier League here.

Eddie Howe’s side arrive in fine form, particularly through Miguel Almiron, who struck the winner against Everton to further boost their hopes of qualifying for Europe next season.

The Magpies have also announced a mid-season trip to Saudi Arabia when the league breaks for the World Cup.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What time is Tottenham vs Newcastle?

The match will kick off at 4:30pm BST on Saturday 23 October.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage starting from 5:00pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Richarlison is still out with a calf injury, while Dejan Kulusevski (hamstring) is a major doubt.

Lucas Moura may only be an option off the bench after recovering from a tendon injury, while Emerson Royal is back from a three-game domestic suspension, which could see Matt Doherty drop out.

Joelinton is a doubt with a knee injury after coming off at half-time midweek against Everton, so Joe Willock could deputise.

Eddie Howe will also have to make do without Emil Krafth (knee), Matt Ritchie (calf), Allan Saint-Maximin (thigh), Karl Darlow (ankle) and Alexander Isak (thigh).

Predicted line-ups

Tottenham: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Sessegnon; Son, Kane, Perisic

Newcastle: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock; Almiron, Wilson, Murphy

Odds

Tottenham: 21/20

Draw: 5/2

Newcastle: 5/2

Prediction

Spurs are struggling for rhythm and consistency in their performances, which have been tough to watch at times. Howe’s Newcastle have proven a tough out, frustrating Manchester United at Old Trafford, where Spurs were soundly beaten, so we’ll lean towards the draw. 1-1.

