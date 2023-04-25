Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tottenham Hotspur’s players will reimburse fans who travelled to Sunday’s 6-1 defeat to Newcastle United with the cost of their match ticket.

Spurs conceded five goals in the opening 21 minutes of the Premier League thrashing, which spelled the end for interim manager Cristian Stellini.

Stellini and club captain Hugo Lloris apologised to the Tottenham supporters for their “embarrassing” performance, with the Italian sacked on Monday ahead of this week’s match against Manchester United.

Tottenham’s decision to sack Stellini and place Ryan Mason in charge until the end of the season deepened the crisis at the club, with Spurs chief executive Daniel Levy holding talks with senior players following the “wholly unacceptable” and “devastating” defeat.

The first-team squad are now offering a full refund for the away fans at St James’ Park and a message from the Tottenham players read: “We understand your frustration, your anger. It wasn't good enough. We know words aren't enough in situations like this but believe us, a defeat like this hurts.

“We appreciate your support, home and away, and with this in mind we would like to reimburse fans with the cost of their match tickets from St James' Park.

“We know this does not change what happened on Sunday and we will give everything to put things right against Manchester United on Thursday evening when, again, your support will mean everything to us.

“Together - and only together - can we move things forward.”

Sunderland’s players refunded fans after an 8-0 defeat to Southampton in 2014 while in 2019 Southampton’s players donated their wages to the club’s charity foundation following a 9-0 home loss to Leicester.

Tottenham host Manchester United on Thursday looking to avoid a third Premier League defeat in a row.

“Sunday’s performance against Newcastle was wholly unacceptable,” Levy said on Monday. “It was devastating to see. We can look at many reasons why it happened and whilst myself, the board, the coaches and players must all take collective responsibility, ultimately the responsibility is mine.”