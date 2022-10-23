Tottenham vs Newcastle predicted lineups: Teams news ahead of Premier League fixture today
Everything you need to know as Antonio Conte’s Spurs look to bounce back against Eddie Howe’s Magpies
Tottenham entertain Newcastle on Sunday afternoon in pursuit of three points to respond to the heavy defeat to Manchester United midweek.
The scoreline was just 2-0 but Erik ten Hag’s men outplayed Antonio Conte’s side throughout the match at Old Trafford.
Newcastle arrive in fine fettle, too, having beaten Everton 1-0 midweek thanks to another exquisite Miguel Almiron effort.
The match should reveal a great deal about whether Spurs can indeed push for the title, which their manager dismissed, and the Magpies’ hopes of claiming a place in Europe next season.
Here’s everything you need to know.
What time is Tottenham vs Newcastle?
The match will kick off at 4:30pm BST on Saturday 23 October.
How can I watch it?
It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage starting from 5:00pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
What is the team news?
Richarlison is still out with a calf injury, while Dejan Kulusevski (hamstring) is a major doubt.
Lucas Moura may only be an option off the bench after recovering from a tendon injury, while Emerson Royal is back from a three-game domestic suspension, which could see Matt Doherty drop out.
Joelinton is a doubt with a knee injury after coming off at half-time midweek against Everton, so Joe Willock could deputise.
Eddie Howe will also have to make do without Emil Krafth (knee), Matt Ritchie (calf), Allan Saint-Maximin (thigh), Karl Darlow (ankle) and Alexander Isak (thigh).
Predicted line-ups
Tottenham: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Sessegnon; Son, Kane, Perisic
Newcastle: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock; Almiron, Wilson, Murphy
Odds
Tottenham: 21/20
Draw: 5/2
Newcastle: 5/2
Prediction
Spurs are struggling for rhythm and consistency in their performances, which have been tough to watch at times. Howe’s Newcastle have proven a tough out, frustrating Manchester United at Old Trafford, where Spurs were soundly beaten, so we’ll lean towards the draw. 1-1.
