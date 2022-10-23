Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Antonio Conte scoffed at Tottenham’s title credentials and will hope to bounce back when Newcastle visit the capital on Sunday.

The Italian watched on as Spurs were beaten soundly by Manchester United midweek.

And the Magpies will pose a formidable threat, given they frustrated and held the Red Devils, also at Old Trafford.

Eddie Howe’s side picked up another victory midweek over Everton and will hope to further justify their ambitions to claim a place in Europe next season.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What time is Tottenham vs Newcastle?

The match will kick off at 4:30pm BST on Saturday 23 October.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage starting from 5:00pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Richarlison is still out with a calf injury, while Dejan Kulusevski (hamstring) is a major doubt.

Lucas Moura may only be an option off the bench after recovering from a tendon injury, while Emerson Royal is back from a three-game domestic suspension, which could see Matt Doherty drop out.

Joelinton is a doubt with a knee injury after coming off at half-time midweek against Everton, so Joe Willock could deputise.

Eddie Howe will also have to make do without Emil Krafth (knee), Matt Ritchie (calf), Allan Saint-Maximin (thigh), Karl Darlow (ankle) and Alexander Isak (thigh).

Predicted line-ups

Tottenham: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Sessegnon; Son, Kane, Perisic

Newcastle: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock; Almiron, Wilson, Murphy

Odds

Tottenham: 21/20

Draw: 5/2

Newcastle: 5/2

Prediction

Spurs are struggling for rhythm and consistency in their performances, which have been tough to watch at times. Howe’s Newcastle have proven a tough out, frustrating Manchester United at Old Trafford, where Spurs were soundly beaten, so we’ll lean towards the draw. 1-1.