Newcastle face Tottenham this afternoon in London looking to underline their European credentials.

Eddie Howe’s side are in fine form, notably Miguel Almiron continues to catch the eye following a delightful winner midweek over Everton.

Antonio Conte is struggling to get a tune out of Spurs, even though the results have proven impressive until midweek.

A 2-0 loss at Manchester United, in a game which was mostly one-sided in favour of the hosts, leaves Conte doubting his side’s title credentials.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What time is Tottenham vs Newcastle?

The match will kick off at 4:30pm BST on Saturday 23 October.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage starting from 5:00pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Richarlison is still out with a calf injury, while Dejan Kulusevski (hamstring) is a major doubt.

Lucas Moura may only be an option off the bench after recovering from a tendon injury, while Emerson Royal is back from a three-game domestic suspension, which could see Matt Doherty drop out.

Joelinton is a doubt with a knee injury after coming off at half-time midweek against Everton, so Joe Willock could deputise.

Eddie Howe will also have to make do without Emil Krafth (knee), Matt Ritchie (calf), Allan Saint-Maximin (thigh), Karl Darlow (ankle) and Alexander Isak (thigh).

Predicted line-ups

Tottenham: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Sessegnon; Son, Kane, Perisic

Newcastle: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock; Almiron, Wilson, Murphy

Odds

Tottenham: 21/20

Draw: 5/2

Newcastle: 5/2

Prediction

Spurs are struggling for rhythm and consistency in their performances, which have been tough to watch at times. Howe’s Newcastle have proven a tough out, frustrating Manchester United at Old Trafford, where Spurs were soundly beaten, so we’ll lean towards the draw. 1-1.