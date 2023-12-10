Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tottenham and Newcastle will both be bidding to bounce back from Thursday night defeats as the two sides meet in a vital Premier League fixture.

After a bright start to the season, Ange Postecoglou’s side have now gone five league games without a win, with rivals West Ham the latest successful visitors to Spurs’ north London home.

They remain a point above Newcastle, though, after the Tynesiders were beaten 3-0 by Everton in their midweek business.

With both sides very much part of what looks to be a competitive chase for the European qualification places, Howe and Postecoglou will recognise an opportunity to potentially secure a valuable win.

When is Tottenham vs Newcastle?

Tottenham vs Newcastle is due to kick off at 4.30pm GMT on Sunday 10 December at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage from 4pm GMT. Subscribers will also be able to stream the action via Sky Go.

Team news

Son Heung-min was forced off with a knock against West Ham, but should be fit to captain a Spurs side that may include a couple of changes. Pape Matar Sarr is back to full fitness and may reunite with Yves Bissouma in a midfield pairing that worked well earlier in the season, while Richarlison could start further forward.

Newcastle appeared to have suffered another injury blow against Everton when Jamaal Lascelles was replaced, but Eddie Howe suggested afterwards that the problem was a dead leg, potentially leaving Lascelles able to start again here. That would be welcome news given the continued absence of, among others, Sven Botman and Dan Burn. Martin Dubravka will continue to deputise for the injured Nick Pope in goal.

Predicted line-ups

Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Davies, Udogie; Bissouma, Sarr; Kulusevski, Lo Celso, Richarlison; Son.

Newcastle XI: Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Lascelles, Livramento; Miley, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Isak, Gordon.

Odds

Tottenham win 23/20

Draw 14/5

Newcastle win 21/10

Prediction

A score draw. Tottenham 2-2 Newcastle.