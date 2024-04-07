Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest LIVE: Premier League result and reaction as Micky van de Ven sends Spurs fourth
Follow all the action from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.
Tottenham Hotspur are bidding to return to the top four with a win at home over Nottingham Forest, who themselves are desperate to put points between themselves and Luton Town in the battle at the bottom to avoid relegation.
Son Heung-min is making his 400th appearance for Spurs, who have the likes of Micky van de Ven and Brennan Johnson in their starting lineup - the latter against his former club. Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are only outside the bottom three on goal difference heading into the match and can ill-afford too many further defeats.
Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest
It's all over at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and those two quick-fire goals early in the second half secure all three points for the hosts against Nottingham Forest!! Postecoglou's two half-time changes worked wonders almost immediately, with Hojbjerg and Bentancur both involved in early chances before Van de Ven's rocket into the top corner restored Spurs' advantage!! Six minutes later, the hosts were in again, as Bentancur flicked Maddison's cross into the path of Porro and the right-back made it 3-1 with a sumptuous half-volley. Further chances followed as Maddison and Son both came close to a fourth, but Spurs needn't add another goal as Forest's opportunities waned at the other end. Despite outscoring Spurs in terms of xG (1.56 to 1.48), Forest's biggest second half chances saw Wood, Williams and Elanga all draw straight-forward saves from Vicario. A second win in three takes Spurs above Aston Villa and into the top four, while Forest's goal difference takes a hit as they creep slightly closer to the Premier League trap-door!
Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest
FULL-TIME: TOTTENHAM 3-1 NOTTINGHAM FOREST.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest
Origi speculatively shoots from distance, but it's a grass-cutter along the floor which Vicario easily collects as the final whistle sounds!
Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest
Another attempted Kulusevski cross is cut out by Omobamidele, but this one goes behind for a Spurs corner. Played short again, this time to Lo Celso, the substitute tries to curl a left-footedf short goalwards but instead sends the ball well wide of the target.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest
Hudson-Odoi beats both Romero and Porro with one deft touch and movement, but his cross towards an unmarked Origi at the back post is overhit and sails well beyond the striker's reach.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest
Lo Celso's clever ball forward puts Kulusevski into lots of open space, but Omobamidele slides across with a well-timed challenge to win possession back, just as the winger was about to cross into the box!
Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest
Since the turn of the year, Spurs' ex-Forest winger Johnson has been involved in more Premier League goals than any other Spurs player (seven, with four goals and three assists). His 12 total goal involvements in 2023-24 (five goals and seven assists) are the most by a Welsh player in a campaign since Gareth Bale in 2020-21.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest
We'll play six additional minutes at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, as the hosts close in on three important points which will take them into the Premier League's top four.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest
OVER!!! After a counter-attacking Origi is bundled over by Romero on the edge of Spurs' box, Hudson-Odoi steps up for the free-kick but can only send his 20-yard strike looping over the bar!
Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest
Substitution Brennan Price Johnson Dane Pharrell Scarlett
