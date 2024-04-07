( Getty Images )

Tottenham Hotspur are bidding to return to the top four with a win at home over Nottingham Forest, who themselves are desperate to put points between themselves and Luton Town in the battle at the bottom to avoid relegation.

Son Heung-min is making his 400th appearance for Spurs, who have the likes of Micky van de Ven and Brennan Johnson in their starting lineup - the latter against his former club. Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are only outside the bottom three on goal difference heading into the match and can ill-afford too many further defeats.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.