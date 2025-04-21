Is Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League clash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nottingham Forest travel to Tottenham looking to snap out of there recent dip of form as points become infinitely more precious in the race for the Champions League.

Forest are on a two-game skid having been exemplary throughout the season, with a smash-and-grab defeat to Everton last time out sparking fears of an end-of-season collapse.

Nuno Espirito Santo returns to face his former side and Forest sit in sixth with six games, after a weekend that saw wins for Aston Villa, Chelsea and Manchester City, but a win at Spurs would see them return to third after Newcastle’s defeat at Villa Park.

Tottenham, meanwhile, have little to play for in the Premier League, dwindling in 16th a staggering 20 points behind their Monday opponents.

And Ange Postecoglou’s side will have their full focus on the Europe after reaching the semi-finals of the Europa League in midweek thanks to a hard-fought win at Eintracht Frankfurt. Here’s everything you need to know about the clash.

When is Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest?

Tottenham’s clash with Nottingham Forest kicks off at 8pm BST on Monday 21 April at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on the channels from 7:30pm BST. Subscribers can stream the action via Sky Go.

Team news

James Maddison escaped serious injury after being taken out by Frankburt goalkeeper Kaua Santos on Thursday and could feature against Forest. Tottenham are unlikely to risk Son Heung-min, who continues to battle a foot injury. Changes are expected after Tottenham’s win in midweek.

Ola Aina continues to be a doubt for Forest and Alex Moreno is set to continue at left-back. Antony Elanga is expected to return for Jota Silva.

Predicted line-ups

Tottenham XI: Vicario; Gray, Danso, Davies, Spence; Bissouma, Sarr, Kulusevski; Odobert, Solanke, Tel

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels; Williams, Milenkovic, Murillo, Moreno; Anderson, Dominguez; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Wood

Odds

Tottenham win 6/4

Draw 11/4

Forest win 7/4

Prediction

Nottingham Forest are in a difficult patch and could see their stunning push for Champions League qualification unravel if they lose at struggling Spurs. However, Forest have delivered when doubted before this season, and we expect them to do just that in North London.

Tottenham 1-2 Nottingham Forest