✕ Close Conte asks Tottenham to bring back last season’s fighting spirit

Tottenham hope to build some momentum for the back half of their season as they travel to Preston in the FA Cup fourth round this evening. After a poor run of games that saw them lose to Arsenal and Manchester City in the Premier League, Spurs got back to winning ways last time out with a 1-0 victory over Fulham thanks to Harry Kane’s strike just before half-time.

Antonio Conte’s men are still struggling to find any sort of attacking rhythm but today’s cup match – against a Championship opponent – could come at just the right time to click them into gear once again. However, the reverse is also true. Should Tottenham lose to Preston today they could will face increased pressure to perform in the league as they attempt to close the gap on the top four.

For their part, Preston will be no pushovers. They’re 11th in the Championship and although they ended 2022 in a bad run of form since the turn of the year Preston have won three of their four matches including a 3-1 comeback win against Huddersfield in the previous round of this competition. Can they surprise Tottenham this afternoon?

Follow all the action from Deepdale as Preston host Spurs in the FA Cup: