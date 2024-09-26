Tottenham vs Qarabag LIVE: Europa League team news and line-ups as Spurs begin campaign
Tottenham return to European competition after a year’s absence and take on the champions from Azerbaijan at home
Tottenham Hotspur begin their Europa League campaign against Qarabag as Ange Postecoglou’s side return to European competition.
Spurs were not involved in Europe last season and missed out on Champions League qualification in Postecoglou’s first campaign in charge. The Australian has set his sights on winning a trophy in his second season at Spurs, and the Europa League is a real opportunity for Tottenham to end their wait for silverware - but the club previously struggled in Europe under Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte.
Qarabag, the champions of Azerbaijan, are Tottenham’s first test under the new Europa League format: they will also face Ferencvaros, AZ, Galatasaray, Roma, Rangers, Hoffenheim and Elfsborg in the new-look league phase. Spurs returned to winning way in the Premier League with a 3-1 win at home to Brentford last weekend but face a trip to Manchester United on Sunday.
Follow live updates from Tottenham vs Qarabag in our live blog below
Tottenham return to Europa League
Thursday night football returns to Tottenham. This is the club’s first Europa League season since under Jose Mourinho in 2020-21, where they reached the round of 16 before blowing a 2-0 lead in the first leg and losing to Dinamo Zagreb.
That just about sums out Tottenham’s adventures in Europe over the last five years, or since reaching the Champions League final under Mauricio Pochettino. Neither Mourinho nor Antonio Conte could do what Pochettino managed and get Spurs into a European final.
So how about Ange Postecoglou?
What is the Tottenham team news?
Cristian Romero is suspended for Spurs, with Ange Postecoglou likely to rotate elsewhere. Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall should get another chance to impress, while teenager Mikey Moore may also receive an opportunity with Wilson Odobert injured. Djed Spence and Sergio Reguilon were left out of the Tottenham squad for this competition.
When is Tottenham vs Qarabag?
Tottenham vs Qarabag is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Thursday 26 September at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 7pm BST. Subscribers can stream the action via discovery+.
If you're travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app.
Good evening
Can they get off to a winning start tonight?
