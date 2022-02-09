Tottenham Hotspur host Southampton in the Premier League this evening.

Spurs brought in Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur from Juventus after a chaotic transfer window and both players made their debuts from the bench in a 3-1 victory over Brighton in the FA Cup fourth round.

Antonio Conte’s side are still firmly in contention for a Champions League spot, with Spurs only two points adrift of fourth-placed Manchester United, while also boasting two games in hand.

Meanwhile, Southampton fought to a brave draw against runaway leaders Manchester City prior to the international break before avoiding an upset in their own FA Cup tie against Coventry.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of tonight’s match:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 7.45pm on Wednesday 9 January at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 3 and the BT Sport App in the UK, with coverage beginning at 7.15pm.

What is the team news?

Oliver Skipp, Eric Dier and Japhet Tanganga have been ruled out for Spurs, but both Son Heung-min and Cristiano Romero should be fit to start. New signings Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur may initially start on the bench as they adjust to English football.

Southamptonhave a number of concerns, with Lyanco ruled out after suffering a serious thigh injury against Coventry, while Nathan Tella and Alex McCarthy are unlikely to be risked. Moussa Djenepo is back in contention after returning from the Africa Cup of Nations while Armando Broja and Will Smallbone are both doubts.

Predicted line-ups

Tottenham: Lloris; Romero, Sanchez, Davies; Emerson, Winks, Hojbjerg, Reguilon; Lucas, Kane, Son

Southampton: Forster; Salisu, Bednarek, Stephens; Livramento, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Walker-Peters; Redmond, Adams, Armstrong

Odds

Tottenham - 4/7

Draw - 3/1

Southampton - 19/4