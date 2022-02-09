Tottenham welcome Southampton to north London in the Premier League this evening.

Antonio Conte’s side enjoyed a positive return from the winter break, comfortably defeating Brighton in the FA Cup fourth round as both Dujan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur made their debuts.

Meanwhile, Southampton ended Manchester City’s winning run prior to the break, battling to a draw against the runaway league leaders.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side then staved off the threat of an upset with a 2-1 victory over Coventry in the cup.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of tonight’s match:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 7.45pm on Wednesday 9 January at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 3 and the BT Sport App in the UK, with coverage beginning at 7.15pm.

What is the team news?

Oliver Skipp, Eric Dier and Japhet Tanganga have been ruled out for Spurs, but both Son Heung-min and Cristiano Romero should be fit to start. New signings Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur may initially start on the bench as they adjust to English football.

Southamptonhave a number of concerns, with Lyanco ruled out after suffering a serious thigh injury against Coventry, while Nathan Tella and Alex McCarthy are unlikely to be risked. Moussa Djenepo is back in contention after returning from the Africa Cup of Nations while Armando Broja and Will Smallbone are both doubts.

Predicted line-ups

Tottenham: Lloris; Romero, Sanchez, Davies; Emerson, Winks, Hojbjerg, Reguilon; Lucas, Kane, Son

Southampton: Forster; Salisu, Bednarek, Stephens; Livramento, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Walker-Peters; Redmond, Adams, Armstrong

Odds

Tottenham - 4/7

Draw - 3/1

Southampton - 19/4