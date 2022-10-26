✕ Close Conte insists Spurs need time to fight for titles

Group D is delicately poised and could provide some fireworks as the Champions League group stages wind down. Antonio Conte’sTottenham are in prime position at the top of the table, but they only have a one-point lead over Marseille and tonight’s opponent’s Sporting CP. Should Spurs win this evening’s clash they will be guaranteed a spot in the knockout rounds and may even finish top of the group if Eintracht Frankfurt also beat Marseille in the other fixture.

Tottenham’s winning momentum has taken a hit though after consecutive defeats in the Premier League with Newcastle United beating them 2-1 on Sunday following a 2-0 loss to Manchester United last week. A victory over Sporting, securing Champions League qualification in the process, would be a welcome boost for Conte’s men who have seen their form all away since the injuries to Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison.

The previous clash between Spurs and Sporting was memorable for its ending. In an even contest Tottenham created the better chances but couldn’t open the scoring and the match looked to be heading for a certain draw until Paulinho netted in the 90th minute before Arthur added a second three minutes into stoppage time to leave Conte’s men shaking in disbelief. That loss should keep Tottenham wary of the Portuguese side as they search for a more positive result this time around.

Follow the action as Tottenham host Sporting in the Champions League: