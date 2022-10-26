Tottenham vs Sporting Champions League team news, line-ups and more tonight - live
Spurs will reach the Champions last-16 with victory over Sporting but defeat could put them on the verge of dropping out of the competition
Group D is delicately poised and could provide some fireworks as the Champions League group stages wind down. Antonio Conte’sTottenham are in prime position at the top of the table, but they only have a one-point lead over Marseille and tonight’s opponent’s Sporting CP. Should Spurs win this evening’s clash they will be guaranteed a spot in the knockout rounds and may even finish top of the group if Eintracht Frankfurt also beat Marseille in the other fixture.
Tottenham’s winning momentum has taken a hit though after consecutive defeats in the Premier League with Newcastle United beating them 2-1 on Sunday following a 2-0 loss to Manchester United last week. A victory over Sporting, securing Champions League qualification in the process, would be a welcome boost for Conte’s men who have seen their form all away since the injuries to Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison.
The previous clash between Spurs and Sporting was memorable for its ending. In an even contest Tottenham created the better chances but couldn’t open the scoring and the match looked to be heading for a certain draw until Paulinho netted in the 90th minute before Arthur added a second three minutes into stoppage time to leave Conte’s men shaking in disbelief. That loss should keep Tottenham wary of the Portuguese side as they search for a more positive result this time around.
Follow the action as Tottenham host Sporting in the Champions League:
‘The club understands very well’: Antonio Conte on Tottenham’s January transfer plans
Antonio Conte insists Tottenham Hotspur are aligned with his view over January transfer plans but remains focused on the present.
The Italian is eager to bolster his squad in January, but first must guide Spurs into the last 16 of the Champions League, with Sporting Lisbon travelling to north London Wednesday.
The Lilywhites can secure progress from Group D with a victory, with Conte eager to inspire a response following back-to-back defeats.
‘The club understands very well’: Conte on Spurs’ January transfer plans
Meanwhile, Cristian Romero and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg have an outside chance of being fit for Tottenham’s match against Sporting
Antonio Conte explains what he wants Tottenham to show more in big games
Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte has urged his players to follow the lead of England’s other top clubs and use gamesmanship in their bid to become genuine title contenders.
Spurs lost for the second time in the Premier League on Wednesday after they went down 2-0 away to fellow big-six side Manchester United, having also tasted defeat at Arsenal on October 1.
In both fixtures they were comprehensively outplayed and Conte feels his squad must quickly figure out how to halt the momentum of the opposition in such crunch fixtures.
Antonio Conte explains what he wants Tottenham to show more in big games
Conte feels his squad must quickly figure out how to halt the momentum of the opposition in crunch fixtures
Tottenham vs Sporting Lisbon odds
Tottenham: 8/15
Draw: 17/5
Sporting Lisbon: 5/1
Via Betfair
Tottenham concerned about injured quartet ahead of Sporting clash
Antonio Conte has revealed Tottenham Hotspur could remain without four key players for Wednesday’s visit of Sporting.
Cristian Romero (calf) and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (thigh) missed Sunday’s 2-1 home loss to Newcastle after they joined Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison on the treatment table.
Spurs are in the middle of a 43-day period where they play 13 matches and the Italian admitted other members of his squad will now totally rest ahead of the midweek clash where qualification for the Champions League knockout stage will be secured with victory in N17.
Tottenham concerned about injured quartet ahead of Sporting clash
Spurs are in the middle of a 43-day period where they play 13 matches
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies