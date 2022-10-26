Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1666805263

Tottenham vs Sporting Champions League team news, line-ups and more tonight - live

Spurs will reach the Champions last-16 with victory over Sporting but defeat could put them on the verge of dropping out of the competition

Jack Rathborn
Wednesday 26 October 2022 18:27
Comments
Conte insists Spurs need time to fight for titles

Group D is delicately poised and could provide some fireworks as the Champions League group stages wind down. Antonio Conte’sTottenham are in prime position at the top of the table, but they only have a one-point lead over Marseille and tonight’s opponent’s Sporting CP. Should Spurs win this evening’s clash they will be guaranteed a spot in the knockout rounds and may even finish top of the group if Eintracht Frankfurt also beat Marseille in the other fixture.

Tottenham’s winning momentum has taken a hit though after consecutive defeats in the Premier League with Newcastle United beating them 2-1 on Sunday following a 2-0 loss to Manchester United last week. A victory over Sporting, securing Champions League qualification in the process, would be a welcome boost for Conte’s men who have seen their form all away since the injuries to Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison.

The previous clash between Spurs and Sporting was memorable for its ending. In an even contest Tottenham created the better chances but couldn’t open the scoring and the match looked to be heading for a certain draw until Paulinho netted in the 90th minute before Arthur added a second three minutes into stoppage time to leave Conte’s men shaking in disbelief. That loss should keep Tottenham wary of the Portuguese side as they search for a more positive result this time around.

Follow the action as Tottenham host Sporting in the Champions League:

Recommended

1666804232

‘The club understands very well’: Antonio Conte on Tottenham’s January transfer plans

Antonio Conte insists Tottenham Hotspur are aligned with his view over January transfer plans but remains focused on the present.

The Italian is eager to bolster his squad in January, but first must guide Spurs into the last 16 of the Champions League, with Sporting Lisbon travelling to north London Wednesday.

The Lilywhites can secure progress from Group D with a victory, with Conte eager to inspire a response following back-to-back defeats.

‘The club understands very well’: Conte on Spurs’ January transfer plans

Meanwhile, Cristian Romero and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg have an outside chance of being fit for Tottenham’s match against Sporting

Jack Rathborn26 October 2022 18:10
1666805263

Antonio Conte explains what he wants Tottenham to show more in big games

Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte has urged his players to follow the lead of England’s other top clubs and use gamesmanship in their bid to become genuine title contenders.

Spurs lost for the second time in the Premier League on Wednesday after they went down 2-0 away to fellow big-six side Manchester United, having also tasted defeat at Arsenal on October 1.

In both fixtures they were comprehensively outplayed and Conte feels his squad must quickly figure out how to halt the momentum of the opposition in such crunch fixtures.

Antonio Conte explains what he wants Tottenham to show more in big games

Conte feels his squad must quickly figure out how to halt the momentum of the opposition in crunch fixtures

Jack Rathborn26 October 2022 18:27
1666804958

Tottenham vs Sporting Lisbon odds

Tottenham: 8/15

Draw: 17/5

Sporting Lisbon: 5/1

Via Betfair

Jack Rathborn26 October 2022 18:22
1666804843

Tottenham concerned about injured quartet ahead of Sporting clash

Antonio Conte has revealed Tottenham Hotspur could remain without four key players for Wednesday’s visit of Sporting.

Cristian Romero (calf) and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (thigh) missed Sunday’s 2-1 home loss to Newcastle after they joined Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison on the treatment table.

Spurs are in the middle of a 43-day period where they play 13 matches and the Italian admitted other members of his squad will now totally rest ahead of the midweek clash where qualification for the Champions League knockout stage will be secured with victory in N17.

Tottenham concerned about injured quartet ahead of Sporting clash

Spurs are in the middle of a 43-day period where they play 13 matches

Jack Rathborn26 October 2022 18:20

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in