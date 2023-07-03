Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

After a disappointing 2022/23 Premier League campaign, which saw Tottenham finish eighth in the table, significant changes are taking place around the club.

Having sacked manager Antonio Conte in late March, results only got worse after his departure. Former Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has been entrusted with the task of revitalising Spurs and will be assessing a new squad to achieve this goal. Heading into the transfer window, the club appeared keen to address three major issues: an attacking midfielder, a centre-back and a goalkeeper.

With the £40 million signing of James Maddison from recently relegated Leicester City, it seems they have resolved one one of those issues, while signing goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario from Empoli in Serie A, for a reported fee of £17.2m, solves another. Dejan Kulusevski has also been secured on a permanent deal after impressing during an 18-month loan deal.

Meanwhile the club remains in the news for departures too - and once again superstar Harry Kane finds himself surrounded by transfer rumors. Here’s all the latest regarding Spurs.

Harry Kane

After months of speculation about Tottenham’s all-time leading scorer, Harry Kane, potentially leaving the club, it would not be surprising if the superstar Englishman ultimately remained. The long-standing rumours of Kane possibly joining Manchester United were put to rest when club chairman Daniel Levy decided not to allow the transfer to a domestic rival. Subsequently, Real Madrid emerged as the next potential destination. However, the Spanish club swiftly realised that they could not afford the substantial price tag associated with Kane, particularly after already spending £88m on Jude Bellingham.

This has resulted in Bayern Munich emerging as the sole remaining suitor in the market, but the two clubs seem to have a significant gap in their valuation of the transfer fee. According to German newspaper Bild, Kane and the German side have reached an agreement on personal terms. However, the £60 million offer made by Bayern, as reported by Sky Sports appears to fall well short. Despite the current disparity, Sky reports that Bayern is planning to return with a revised offer in the coming days. Tottenham maintains their stance of not wanting to sell Kane, and according to the Evening Standard, would require an offer in the range of £100m to even consider a deal.

Hugo Lloris

French national and Tottenham captain, Hugo Lloris, appears to be on the verge of departing the club after an eleven-year tenure. Lloris revealed to the French outlet Nice-Martin that: "We have reached an important moment, whether it be for the club or me. It’s the end of an era. I have a desire for something else. I will carefully study what is possible.”

With the new signing of Guglielmo Vicario, Lloris’ departure seems all but set in stone. Although limited information has been disclosed about Lloris’ destination, it is safe to assume that his future lies away from White Hart Lane.

Manor Solomon

Tottenham’s next summer addition seems likely to be Manor Solomon, who spent last season on loan at Fulham after being displaced from Shakhtar Donetsk following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Israel international is set to undergo a medical this week, and should add both versatility and depth to Spurs’ forward line.

Tosin Adarabioyo

Tosin Adarabioyo, a teammate of Solomon’s at Fulham last season, has emerged as a potential centre-back target. According to the Evening Standard, a new contract agreement between Fulham and Adarabioyo has fallen through, and with only one year remaining on his current deal, it appears that he may leave Craven Cottage. However, Spurs face competition in their pursuit of Adarabioyo, as Ligue 1 clubs Monaco and Rennes are reportedly interested in the English international as well. While Adarabioyo is said to prioritise sporting opportunities over domestic location, Spurs remain actively involved in the race for the talented defender.

Mickey van de Ven

The Dutch centre-back Mickey van de Ven has been reported as one Tottenham’s three main centre-back targets. The 22-year-old van de Ven currently plays for Bundesliga side, Wolfsburg, who Fabrizio Romano has reported have been in touch with Tottenham. Van de Ven appeared in 36 matches across the Bundesliga and German Cup this past year and according to the Daily Mail is set to require a fee in the range of £26m. Van de Ven would be a great addition for the North London club that needs defensive reinforcements.

Edmond Tapsoba

Edmond Tapsoba has also been connected with a move to Tottenham as they seek a centre-half. The 24-year-old Burkina Faso native currently plays in the Bundesliga for Xabi Alonso’s side Bayer Leverkusen. Tapsoba gained valuable experience this season, featuring prominently in both the Champions League and Europa League, accumulating a total of 47 appearances. His impressive performances have caught the attention of Tottenham as they seek to bolster their defensive options. Spurs may not be the sole Premier League side enticed by Tapsoba, as per the Daily Mail, Liverpool are also reportedly interested.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

While the acquisition of James Maddison should add some much-needed creativity to Tottenham’s midfield, the former Leicester midfielder’s arrival could pave the way for the departure of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. The Swiss midfielder joined in 2020 from Southampton but The Athletic are reporting that both the club and player would be open to a transfer in the summer window. No offers are reported to have been made but there is interest from Atletico Madrid, with a deal likely to be sanctioned if an acceptable offer is made for the player, who has two years left on his contract.