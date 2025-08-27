Morgan Rogers decision forces Tottenham to explore options in transfer scramble

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tottenham are trying to sign two attackers from a shortlist of five names as they seek to bolster their options in the final days of a frantic transfer window.

Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers remains the ideal signing, but the difficulty in doing that deal means the Spurs hierarchy are also looking at West Ham United's Lucas Paqueta, Leipzig's Xavi Simons, Atalanta's Ademola Lookman and Monaco's Maghnes Akliouche.

The window has so far proven hugely frustrating for the club in terms of attack, as moves for Eberechi Eze, Morgan Gibbs-White and now Savinho and Nico Paz have failed or faltered.

That feeling is accentuated by the fact that Spurs have money to spend, as illustrated by the suggested fees they have reached in some of those negotiations.

This has nevertheless affected the pursuits of other players, as they now continue to try and get one central attacker and another who can play out wide.

Spurs would love Rogers but some figures in the hierarchy are wary of getting into another pursuit that would end up as high-profile and without success.

Villa are so far resistant to even countenancing the idea of a sale, and some sources maintain that Tottenham would not go high enough in terms of an offer to make the club reconsider.

There has been a lingering question from sources in the market over Spurs having to "learn" to do big deals again.

Tottenham have hit difficulties when approaching big targets ( Getty Images )

Paqueta also presents difficulties, however, since West Ham's troubled start to the season means it is a bad time to push to sign one of their key players.

Manager Graham Potter is instead far more concerned with bringing recruits in, as his side face up to the reality of a relegation battle.

Simons had been viewed as a certainty for Chelsea, but they have been intent on moving players out first, and are also pursuing Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho.

That may now leave an opening for Spurs, although they have yet to push on that potential deal as proactively as others.

Lookman has meanwhile entered into a dispute with Atalanta due to his desire to leave, and Spurs may present one of those opportunities that suits all parties.

While the fractious nature of this window means moves for Manchester City’s Savinho or Como’s Paz could yet be resurrected, the club are prioritising other alternatives.