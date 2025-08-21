Tottenham attack new transfer targets before deadline after Eberechi Eze blow

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tottenham Hotspur are trying to get Maghnes Akliouche and one other attacker in, as the club was described as in chaos after being gazumped by Arsenal for Eberechi Eze.

There is genuine shock at White Hart Lane about how the transfer played out, with all of that amid considerable supporter unrest and pressure, especially after the injury to James Maddison. Spurs have now lost out on two major transfers late into negotiations, after Morgan Gibbs-White decided to stay at Nottingham Forest.

There are still a number of targets available, albeit with Spurs having lost their leverage as every club knows they need to do business.

While The Independent first reported the Akliouche interest on Tuesday, other overtures have been made in the 24 hours since it became apparent they were going to lose out on Eze.

An approach has been made for Southampton’s Tyler Dibling, and the possibility of Xavi Simons has been discussed, as the Leipzig player’s move to Chelsea stalls.

The Independent has also been told that Spurs did look at reviving interest in Conor Gallagher, but there is a feeling that his wages at Atletico Madrid are much too high.

Many close to the situation feel Como's Nico Paz is the most achievable transfer, and movement on that is expected over Thursday.

Spurs are one of a few clubs to have a long-standing interest in Morgan Rogers, amid the belief that Aston Villa would consider a deal at the right price due to PSR constraints. That would be upward of £80m, however, and a much lower fee than that – at around £67m – has already seen a move for Manchester City’s Savinho falter.