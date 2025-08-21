Tottenham attack new transfer targets before deadline after Eberechi Eze blow
Spurs are diving back into the transfer market after being beaten to their top priority by Arsenal
Tottenham Hotspur are trying to get Maghnes Akliouche and one other attacker in, as the club was described as in chaos after being gazumped by Arsenal for Eberechi Eze.
There is genuine shock at White Hart Lane about how the transfer played out, with all of that amid considerable supporter unrest and pressure, especially after the injury to James Maddison. Spurs have now lost out on two major transfers late into negotiations, after Morgan Gibbs-White decided to stay at Nottingham Forest.
There are still a number of targets available, albeit with Spurs having lost their leverage as every club knows they need to do business.
While The Independent first reported the Akliouche interest on Tuesday, other overtures have been made in the 24 hours since it became apparent they were going to lose out on Eze.
An approach has been made for Southampton’s Tyler Dibling, and the possibility of Xavi Simons has been discussed, as the Leipzig player’s move to Chelsea stalls.
The Independent has also been told that Spurs did look at reviving interest in Conor Gallagher, but there is a feeling that his wages at Atletico Madrid are much too high.
Many close to the situation feel Como's Nico Paz is the most achievable transfer, and movement on that is expected over Thursday.
Spurs are one of a few clubs to have a long-standing interest in Morgan Rogers, amid the belief that Aston Villa would consider a deal at the right price due to PSR constraints. That would be upward of £80m, however, and a much lower fee than that – at around £67m – has already seen a move for Manchester City’s Savinho falter.
