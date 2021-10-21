Tottenham travel to Dutch side Vitesse in the Europa Conference League group stage tonight as Nuno Espirito Santo’s side aim to win their fourth match in a row in all competitions.

Spurs secured their first win in Group G last time out as Harry Kane scored a hat-trick in the 5-1 thrashing of Slovenian side Mura at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

It kept them level on points with Rennes following their 2-2 draw with the French side on the opening matchday. Rennes subsequently defeated Vitesse, who sit third after also picking up three points against Mura.

Tottenham defeated Newcastle at St James’ Park on Saturday as Santo’s side moved up to fifth in the Premier League, while Vitesse sit sixth in the Eredivisie.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match this evening.

When is Vitesse vs Tottenham?

The match will kick off at 5:45pm BST on Thursday 21 October.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 1, with coverage starting at 5:15pm. BT Sport subscribers can also stream the watch on the BT Sport website and mobile app.

What is the team news?

Nuno Espirito Santo will likely make several changes to his side ahead of Sunday’s trip to London rivals West Ham.

The Spurs manager only has a couple of injury doubts, with Matt Doherty picking up a knock on international duty and Ryan Sessegnon yet to return to training following a hamstring injury.

Possible line-ups

Tottenham: Gollini; Tanganga, Rodon, Sanchez, Davies; Winks, Alli, Lo Celso; Gil, Kane, Bergwijn

Vitesse: Schubert; Dasa, Doekhi, Rasmussen, Wittek; Bero, Bazoer, Tronstad; Openda, Frederiksen, Gboho

Odds

Vitesse: 15/4

Draw: 3/1

Tottenham: 13/20

Prediction

Nuno has been boosted by several returning players and tonight’s match is a good opportunity for many to show what they can offer. With that in mind, Spurs should have too much here. Vitesse 1-3 Tottenham