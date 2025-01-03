Tottenham vs Newcastle betting tips

Newcastle to win & BTTS - 11/5 Bet365

Normal service resumes on Saturday as the Premier League returns with an early kick-off at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where Newcastle United are the visitors (12.30pm, TNT Sports and Discovery+ app).

Spurs will be hoping 2025 starts better than 2024 ended when they picked up just one Premier League win from their last seven matches and that came against the league’s bottom side Southampton, when they won 5-0 and bought an end to Russell Martin’s time in charge at St Mary’s.

Newcastle on the other hand have won their last four matches, beating Leicester, Ipswich, Aston Villa and Manchester United, scoring 13 and not conceding once!

So, on paper, you’d have to go for an away win, but the joy of the Premier League this season is that anything can happen! Add in to the mix the early kick-off and the busy Christmas period then anything is on the table.

Betting sites have Newcastle as the favourites at 13/10 just ahead of the home side at 39/20 or you can get 3/1 on a draw.

Tottenham vs Newcastle betting preview: Spurs defensive woes to prove costly

Tottenham’s defensive issues have been the biggest problem for boss Ange Postecoglou who is without Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Destiny Udogie and Ben Davies as well as first-choice keeper Guglielmo Vicario.

They are unlikely to have any new faces in the squad before Saturday’s game so 18-year-old Archie Gray will continue in the heart of defence, up against one of the most in-form strikers at the moment Alexander Isak.

The Swedish striker has scored eight goals in his last six league games, including a hat-trick in the 4-0 away win against Ipswich and he has three goals in his last two appearances against Spurs.

He finished 2024 with 25 Premier League goals for Newcastle, with only Alan Shearer scoring more in a single year for the club when he netted 27 times in 2002.

Football betting sites have him at 9/2 to score first or 17/4 to score last or you can get 21/20 on him scoring anytime and considering he’s scored 13 in 20 appearances so far they are pretty good odds.

Spurs aren’t bad in front of goal either, with 41 goals from their 19 games, which puts them second in the scoring charts behind Liverpool and some 11 head of Newcastle.

They have only failed to score at home once this season when they were beaten 1-0 by Arsenal back in September while the Magpies have conceded 13 from their 10 away games. They did keep clean sheets in their last two matches on the road though, against Ipswich and Manchester United, but Spurs are way more dangerous in attack.

You can get just 4/11 on both teams to score and over 2.5 goals scored on some betting apps but it’s slightly better if you also back a winner.

Tottenham vs Newcastle prediction: Newcastle to win & BTTS - 11/5 Bet365

