Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to make the most of Manchester United’s Tuesday night slip-up, when they host Southampton in the Premier League on Wednesday. The Red Devils drew with Burnley to leave them dropping down to fifth in the race for a Champions League spot - three points above Spurs, but now having played three games more. West Ham moved up into the much-sought-after fourth spot and are four ahead of Conte’s men, but there’s a massive difference of four fixtures played between the Hammers and Spurs.

Victory here will propel Harry Kane and the team into the midst of what is an increasingly tight fight right now - but might not be for much longer, if the north London club can hold their nerve and pick up points from their games in hand. Were they to win all four, for example, they’d be a point ahead of Chelsea in third.

But Southampton have their own objectives to achieve. Just one defeat in eight in all competitions is a recent improvement and they’re up to 12th in the table, with the top half now in sight. Saints are one of the league’s draw specialists though, and goalscoring remains something of an issue. Follow all the action from Tottenham vs Southampton below: