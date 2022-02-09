Tottenham vs Southampton LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Follow all the action from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to make the most of Manchester United’s Tuesday night slip-up, when they host Southampton in the Premier League on Wednesday. The Red Devils drew with Burnley to leave them dropping down to fifth in the race for a Champions League spot - three points above Spurs, but now having played three games more. West Ham moved up into the much-sought-after fourth spot and are four ahead of Conte’s men, but there’s a massive difference of four fixtures played between the Hammers and Spurs.
Victory here will propel Harry Kane and the team into the midst of what is an increasingly tight fight right now - but might not be for much longer, if the north London club can hold their nerve and pick up points from their games in hand. Were they to win all four, for example, they’d be a point ahead of Chelsea in third.
But Southampton have their own objectives to achieve. Just one defeat in eight in all competitions is a recent improvement and they’re up to 12th in the table, with the top half now in sight. Saints are one of the league’s draw specialists though, and goalscoring remains something of an issue. Follow all the action from Tottenham vs Southampton below:
Tottenham vs Southampton
Tottenham earned 21 points in their first nine league games under Antonio Conte but lost at Chelsea in their 10th, and most recent, top-flight fixture under him.
And, all six of their Premier League defeats this season have come in London.
Tottenham vs Southampton: Pre-match thoughts of Antonio Conte
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte stressed the importance of consistancy for his team in picking up good results and making the Tottenham Hotspur stadium a fortress. He said:
Tottenham vs Southampton: Head-to-head
Southampton have lost 13 of the 19 Premier League meetings since they returned to the top flight in 2012. Only Manchester City have beaten them as often as Spurs during that period.
Saints have lost 10 of their last 11 away fixtures against Spurs in all competitions, including each of the last six.
Ralph Hasenhuttl happy with Southampton’s squad strength after quiet window
Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl admits it feels strange to find his squad fully intact after the January transfer window, but knows everyone will be needed for the challenges ahead.
Unlike the summer where Danny Ings and Jannik Vestergaard left before the deadline, Saints did not see their ranks depleted.
According to reports, the club’s new owners fended off interest from Newcastle in defender Mohammed Salisu for a deal which could have been worth around £40million.
Tottenham vs Southampton: Team changes
Antonio Conte makes no changes to the Tottenham team that impresses against Brighton in the FA Cup last weekend.
Ralph Hasenhuttl on the other hand brings 10 players back into the starting XI with only captain James Ward-Prowse keeping his spot from the weekend’s cup fixture against Coventry.
Tottenham vs Southampton: Line-ups
Tottenham XI: Lloris, Royal, Sanchez, Romero, Davies, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Winks, Lucas, Son, Kane
Southampton XI: Forster, Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Salisu, Perraud, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong, Elyounoussi, Broja, Adams
Tottenham vs Southampton: Premier League standings
Tottenham come into the game in a decent position. They’re are pushing for a top four finish and currently sit seventh in the Premier League table but have games in hand on those above them. That means Spurs could potentially move as high as third if they win them all but a more reasonable outlook for Antonio Conte will be to pick up three points this evening and see how the other Premier League games pan out.
Southampton (12th) are fairly secure too. They are nine points above the relegation zone and are pushing for a top 10 finish. Any points picked up against the big six is a bonus and if the Saints avoid defeat tonight they’ll be more than happy.
Tottenham vs Southampton: Recent results
Tottenham have only lost to Chelsea in 2022 but they’ve played each other in three games across all competitions and Antonio Conte’s men came up short three times. Elsewhere though their form is pretty good. They’ve notched up wins against Watford and Leicester in the Premier League and are into the FA Cup fifth round after beating Morecambe and Brighton. With Manchester United dropping points yesterday Spurs can catch them this evening and still two games in hand on the Red Devils.
Southampton have have a good start to the New Year. They’ve only lost once in five games (3-1 versus Wolves in the Premier League), won three times (including a 2-1 comeback victory over Coventry in the FA Cup fourth round) and even held Manchester City to a 1-1 draw in the league. Those results put them on the verge of the top 10 and if they beat Tottenham tonight they could end the day in the top half of the table.
Tottenham vs Southampton team news
Eric Dier, Oliver Skipp and Japhet Tanganga are all missing through thigh, groin, and knee injuries respectively but new signings Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski could make their Premier League debuts for Tottenham.
For Southampton, defender Lyanco is out for up to 12 weeks after picking up a hamstring injury against Coventry in the FA Cup at the weekend. Nathan Tella is unavailable but Armando Broja will be assessed before kick off.
Antonio Conte vows to improve Harry Kane even further
Tottenham Hotspur head coach Antonio Conte has vowed to make Harry Kane even better.
The England captain has found a new lease of life under the Italian after a dismal start to the season, scoring seven goals in his last 11 games in all competitions.
Kane’s poor form at the beginning of the campaign was down to a contribution of factors, including his summer exertion in Euro 2020 with England, the disappointment of seeing a move to Manchester City fall through and the tactics of former boss Nuno Espirito Santo which totally nullified his goal threat.
However, he is looking back to his best under Conte and has credited the Italian with improving both his physical condition and the mindset around the club.
Conte has called the 28-year-old “world class” but wants to take him to a new level.
“Surely when you have a player like Harry, you have to try to involve him in your tactical idea of football,” Conte said. “He’s an important player for us and he has to be a point of reference when we develop our football offensively.
“We’re trying to work with him in many aspects. I think every single player can improve until he decides to stop his career.”
Antonio Conte vows to make ‘world class’ Harry Kane even better at Tottenham
Kane is looking back to his best under Conte and has credited the Italian with improving both his physical condition and the mindset around the club
