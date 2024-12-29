Tottenham vs Wolves LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates

✕ Close Postecoglou praises players' efforts despite another defeat

Follow live coverage as Tottenham face Wolves today in the Premier League.

It’s been another inconsistent season for Spurs, who have followed up a three-game unbeaten run in all competitions with back-to-back Premier League defeats, losing 6-3 at home to Liverpool before being beaten 1-0 at Nottingham Forest on Boxing Day. They remain in the bottom half of the division, though a victory here could take them 10th depending on other results.

Wolves have enjoyed a ‘new manager bounce’ since Gary O’Neil’s sacking and Vitor Pereira’s arrival, taking maximum points from their new boss’ opening two games with a thumping 3-0 victory at Leicester City before a 2-0 triumph over Manchester United last time out. Those wins lifted them out of the relegation zone, though they remain just a point above the bottom three.

