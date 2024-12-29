Tottenham vs Wolves LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates
Follow all the action from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Follow live coverage as Tottenham face Wolves today in the Premier League.
It’s been another inconsistent season for Spurs, who have followed up a three-game unbeaten run in all competitions with back-to-back Premier League defeats, losing 6-3 at home to Liverpool before being beaten 1-0 at Nottingham Forest on Boxing Day. They remain in the bottom half of the division, though a victory here could take them 10th depending on other results.
Wolves have enjoyed a ‘new manager bounce’ since Gary O’Neil’s sacking and Vitor Pereira’s arrival, taking maximum points from their new boss’ opening two games with a thumping 3-0 victory at Leicester City before a 2-0 triumph over Manchester United last time out. Those wins lifted them out of the relegation zone, though they remain just a point above the bottom three.
Follow live updates in the match blog, below
Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolves have a record of three wins, no draws and three defeats when scoring the opening goal in the Premier League this season. It's been a real question mark of theirs, but under Pereira, could things be different?
Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
It's been a low-key start to proceedings in North London, with neither side able to yet fashion an opportunity.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Tottenham have lost each of their last three Premier League meetings with Wolves, their longest ever losing run against them in their league history.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
The hosts kick us off and we are under way at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
The two teams enter the pitch ahead of this big game in the Premier League.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Pereira makes three alterations to the side that started the win over United, with Dawson replacing Gomes in the back three while Bellegarde and Hwang are preferred to Guedes and Strand Larsen in attack. The in-form Cunha keeps his starting role, though for how much longer remains unclear pending an FA investigation after an incident following the 2-1 defeat to Ipswich Town, a loss that ultimately led to O'Neil's dismissal.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Djed Spence was sent off against his former club at Forest, with Porro starting in his place in one of two changes to Ange Postecoglou's starting XI. The other sees Bissouma come in for Sarr, starting alongside Bentancur in the Uruguay international's second game back from a seven-match suspension.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
SUBS: Jorgen Strand Larsen, Rodrigo Gomes, Tommy Doyle, Carlos Forbs, Goncalo Guedes, Sam Johnstone, Bastien Meupiyou, Pedro Lima, Alfie Pond.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments