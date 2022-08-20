Jump to content
Tottenham vs Wolves LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Matheus Nunes starts

Spurs vs Wolves latest score and goal updates from the Premier League fixture

Lawrence Ostlere
Saturday 20 August 2022 11:52
Wolves a difficult opponent - Conte

Follow live updates as Tottenham host Wolves in the opening fixture of the Premier League weekend. Antonio Conte’s side can go top of the table with a victory after rescuing a late point in their fiery clash against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last weekend, and the Tottenham manager is set to be on the touchline despite being charged by the FA following his heated confrontation with Thomas Tuchel.

On the pitch, Spurs have been among the Premier League’s leading scorers so far - although there is concern at the other end as Cristian Romero has been ruled out with an adductor injury. Wolves, meanwhile, have struggled for goals but they have strengthened their midfield with the signing of Portugal international Matheus Nunes in a club record deal. Bruno Lage’s side won 2-0 on their last visit to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium but are without a victory in their last nine games, stretching back to last season.

Follow live updates from the Premier League fixture, below:

Tottenham vs Wolves

Lage, though, warned against expecting too much too soon from the club’s latest recruit.

“He is living in a hotel, doesn’t have a car yet and needs to learn how to drive on the other side – but the most important for him is to feel comfortable,” the Wolves boss said.

“We are buying a player for the long term. We don’t make any pressure – if he comes on from the bench and plays for 20 minutes, I don’t want him to score three goals against Tottenham.

“What I want is for him to start getting confidence and to know his team-mates and to play like he did for Sporting.”

Lawrence Ostlere20 August 2022 11:52
1660992353

Tottenham vs Wolves

Bruno Lage on new boy Matheus Nunes:

“I don’t know if anyone else (from a Champions League club) tried to sign him.

“But it is not about just the money and the club, it is about the project you can offer for him in this moment.

“What I know is that when I start to work with him, you can see the player he is.”

Lawrence Ostlere20 August 2022 11:45
1660992243

Wolves team news

No messing around from Bruno Lage, who brings new boy Matheus Nunes straight into the starting XI – it will be fascinating to see how he adapts after joining only this week for a hefty pricetag and with a huge reputation.

Fellow summer signing Goncalo Guedes starts in the forward line and Joao Moutinho starts too, as Dendoncker and Hwang drop to the bench. Morgan Gibbs-White is the other player who started against Fulham but he has now left the club, joining Forest.

Matheus Nunes arrives at the stadium before kick-off

(Wolves via Getty Images)
Lawrence Ostlere20 August 2022 11:44
1660991882

Tottenham team news

Let’s start with the home side, who make a couple of changes from the 2-2 draw at Chelsea. Sanchez comes at the back for the injured Romero, while Perisic makes his first start at left wingback, replacing Sessegnon who drops to the bench.

Ivan Perisic has shown glimpses of his talent in his opening two cameos as sub but now gets the chance to run riot from the start.

Ivan Perisic arriving at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

(Getty)
Lawrence Ostlere20 August 2022 11:38
1660991561

Confirmed line-ups

Spurs — Lloris(C); Sánchez, Dier, Davies; Emerson Royal, Højbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic; Kulusevski, Son; Kane.

Wolves — José Sá; Jonny, Collins, Kilman, Aït-Nouri; Rúben Neves(C), Nunes; Daniel Podence, João Moutinho, Pedro Neto; Gonçalo Guedes.

Lawrence Ostlere20 August 2022 11:32
1660991207

Wolves’ Bruno Lage backs Matheus Nunes after joking Pep Guardiola drove up fee by £10m

Wolves boss Bruno Lage is confident new record signing Matheus Nunes can live up to Pep Guardiola’s billing of being one of the world’s top young talents – joking that such a ringing endorsement could have cost the club an extra £10m.

Sporting Lisbon are understood to have been paid an initial 45million euros (£38m) for the 23-year-old, with a further five million euros (£4.2m) in potential add-ons.

Nunes brings with him Champions League experience, having been part of the Sporting side beaten by City in last season’s competition.

Following City’s 5-0 win in Lisbon, Guardiola singled out Nunes as “one of the best players in the world today”.

Lage believes it is praise well due – even if it might have raised the young midfielder’s asking price.

“In that moment I was upset with Pep because when Pep does a statement like that the value of the player goes (up)!” the Wolves boss said.

“When I am now looking for him, I will need to pay £10million more because when any manager like Pep says one thing about one player, he puts £10million more (on the fee).”

Lawrence Ostlere20 August 2022 11:26
1660989600

Tottenham vs Wolves: Early team news

Antonio Conte has confirmed that defender Cristian Romero will be unavailable due to an adductor injury. Romero has been key to Tottenham’s strong defensive record under Conte and Davinson Sanchez wil be his likely replacement the back three. Elsewhere, Ivan Perisic and Richarlison made positive impacts from the bench at Stamford Bridge and the Croatian could be handed his first start at left wing back in place of Ryan Sessegnon on the left.

Wolves have announced their record signing in Matheus Nunes and the midfielder is set to be in Lage’s squad for the first time at Spurs. Nelson Semedo and Adama Traore got their first minutes off the bench in the goalless draw against Fulham and could start here while new signing Goncalo Guedes will be pushing for his first involvement. Raul Jimenez remains out with a knee injury so Hwang Hee-Chan will continue to lead the line.

Predicted line-ups

Tottenham: Lloris; Sanchez, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Wolves: Sa: Semedo, Collins, Kilman, Ait-Nouri; Dendoncker, Neves; Traore, Podence, Neto; Hwang

Jamie Braidwood20 August 2022 11:00

