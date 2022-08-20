✕ Close Wolves a difficult opponent - Conte

Follow live updates as Tottenham host Wolves in the opening fixture of the Premier League weekend. Antonio Conte’s side can go top of the table with a victory after rescuing a late point in their fiery clash against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last weekend, and the Tottenham manager is set to be on the touchline despite being charged by the FA following his heated confrontation with Thomas Tuchel.

On the pitch, Spurs have been among the Premier League’s leading scorers so far - although there is concern at the other end as Cristian Romero has been ruled out with an adductor injury. Wolves, meanwhile, have struggled for goals but they have strengthened their midfield with the signing of Portugal international Matheus Nunes in a club record deal. Bruno Lage’s side won 2-0 on their last visit to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium but are without a victory in their last nine games, stretching back to last season.

Follow live updates from the Premier League fixture, below: