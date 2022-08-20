Jump to content
Tottenham vs Wolves live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

Kick-off time, TV channel and everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League fixture

Jamie Braidwood
Saturday 20 August 2022 09:04
Premier League transfers: All the stars linked with moves before summer window closes

Tottenham will look to build on their impressive start to the Premier League season as they host Wolves this afternoon.

Antonio Conte’s side may have been outplayed in last weekend’s heated 2-2 draw against Chelsea, but they left Stamford Bridge with an important point to remain unbeaten.

Spurs opened their campaign with a 4-0 thrashing of Southampton, a team who beat them at home last season, and will now look to do the same against Bruno Lage’s Wolves - who won 2-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium  back in February.

Wolves are still looking for their first win of the season. Goals remain a concern for Lage’s side and they required goalkeeper Jose Sa to save an Alexander Mitrovic penalty to secure a 0-0 draw against Fulham last weekend.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the opening match of the Premier League weekend.

When is Tottenham vs Wolves?

The match will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday 20 August at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown on BT Sport 1, with coverage starting from 11:30pm. BT Sport customers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport website and app.

What is the team news?

Antonio Conte has confirmed that defender Cristian Romero will be unavailable due to an adductor injury. Romero has been key to Tottenham’s strong defensive record under Conte and Davinson Sanchez wil be his likely replacement the back three. Elsewhere, Ivan Perisic and Richarlison made positive impacts from the bench at Stamford Bridge and the Croatian could be handed his first start at left wing back in place of Ryan Sessegnon on the left.

Wolves have announced their record signing in Matheus Nunes and the midfielder is set to be in Lage’s squad for the first time at Spurs. Nelson Semedo and Adama Traore got their first minutes off the bench in the goalless draw against Fulham and could start here while new signing Goncalo Guedes will be pushing for his first involvement. Raul Jimenez remains out with a knee injury so Hwang Hee-Chan will continue to lead the line.

Predicted line-ups

Tottenham: Lloris; Sanchez, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Wolves: Sa: Semedo, Collins, Kilman, Ait-Nouri; Dendoncker, Neves; Traore, Podence, Neto; Hwang

Odds

Tottenham: 2/5

Draw: 4/1

Wolves: 13/2

Prediction

Tottenham’s front-line will click once again and Spurs should have too much firepower for Wolves, who may need time before they hit their stride. Tottenham 3-0 Wolves

